Which 11 players would you pick in Newcastle team v Manchester City? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Manchester City on Saturday night?

We have put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match after a poor to desperate performances against Leeds, Fulham and Brentford.

We didn’t get a lot of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Manchester City.

Bruce did confirm though that it would be sometime after the new year before Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin will stand any chance of returning, whilst the NUFC Head Coach said he was hoping he might have Federico Fernandez available but that would all depend on how the defender was feeling and whether he could train normally.

The club did then later publish a set of photos showing the squad training on Christmas Eve (Thursday) and they showed Lascelles training / running away from the main group, with ASM missing altogether.

Federico Fernandez though was back in group training and indeed the whole NUFC squad could be seen in the images, with the exception of two other players – Paul Dummett and Ryan Fraser. This is not to say that they weren’t there at training and / or are definitely not going to be available tonight, just that neither could be seen in the training images.

In more positive news though, after over four weeks out of action, both Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar were back at last involved in the NUFC first squad training. Martin Dubravka also featuring heavily in the training shots.

So with ASM and Jamaal Lascelles the only two Newcastle players definitely ruled out for this game, we have left all of the rest of the NUFC first team squad as options.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Manchester City on this Saturday night? Please vote now.

