West Brom fans have only two words to say after defeat to Newcastle – Interesting comments

West Brom fans were encouraged by the problems at Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s match.

With group training only restarting on the Wednesday and Steve Bruce claiming a ‘big chunk’ of the Newcastle United squad would miss the game, West Brom fans left dreaming of only their second win of the season and lifting themselves out of the relegation zone.

After gifting a goal with amateurish play in the opening 20 seconds it looked like a long afternoon for West Brom though.

However, with Steve Bruce going so defensive, the visitors were invited to control much of the game.

They did so, the only problem being though the total lack of quality when getting into the final third.

Most West Brom fans left muttering just two words – Dwight Gayle.

Coming off the bench and scoring a majestic goal, similar to many of the 24 he scored in 34 starts (plus six sub appearances) for West Brom in the 2018/19 Championship season when on loan from Newcastle.

West Brom fans not that impressed with how Steve Bruce laid out his team but certainly recognising the quality they don’t have, in the form of players such as Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Jacob Murphy not mentioned in quite the same breath. He was also at West Brom on loan in 2018/19 but the Baggies fans amazed that he put the cross in for the winner, with some disparaging remarks about pure luck and / or the one decent cross he will make all season.

Interesting to see what does happen with Dwight Gayle.

Set to be out of contract at the end of June 2021, the striker will turn 32 in October (2021).

Another contract or sold in January, possibly to West Brom…?

West Brom fans commenting via their West Brom Index message board:

‘Newcastle will be thanking their lucky stars they came up against Slav today.’

‘If we cant win a game like that then the future is very bleak…just shows the difference it can make when you can bring a real goalscorer on.’

‘Big difference was the quality in strikers. Wilson and Gayle caused us problems. We have absolutely nothing up top.’

‘After the horror start, I don’t think we played too bad.

We were the better team for long parts of the game.

First half it broke down in the final third because our strikers were not bright enough to find spaces and because the build up was too slow. We looked more dangerous with Phillips in the middle but Newcastle had easily the best striker on the pitch, Dwight Gayle.’

‘We dominated about most of that second half but lost our flow when Gallagher went off.

From there on Newcastle probed and it was always going to be Gayle who got the winner.

This side is not able to defend as a team.

Their first goal was utterly shambolic and on reflection is one of the poorest goals I’ve seen us concede.’

‘It’s painful to keep losing but realistically most of us knew this was how it would be.

Of course Albion are going down. The team isn’t even close to what’s needed to compete in the Premier League.

The only question is how embarrassing it will be.’

‘The only decent cross Murphy will put in all season.’

‘We played well, but in the end we were beaten by a proper striker, Dwight Gayle.’

‘So first half we were pretty woeful.

Second half we did improve.

Overall I thought a draw would have been fair.

However football can be cruel, and Newcastle got lucky with a cross from Murphy who would usually be useless. I think we have an underperforming team which is down largely to the players, not the management.

Our defence looks shot. To compete we needed 3 to 4 more players with premiership standard skill.

It would be a knee jerk reaction to change the Manager in my opinion.

No new Manager is going to turn this team into world beaters.

Trust me. When you sub Grant for Austin, who I had forgotten was still here, you know things are bad.’

‘It was widely reported that Gayle turned our offer down and wanted to stay at Newcastle…

‘No, turned down loan move but was willing to come on permanent deal.’

‘Correct. He didn’t want to keep moving his family up and down the country for loan moves. Fair play.’

‘Thats right we wouldn’t offer a permanent deal so he turned us down. Cant blame him.’

‘Gayle would not accept any kind of loan-to-perm based on promotion. He said it himself in an interview. Straight permanent only would do him which is fair.’

‘A lot of our fans didn’t want Dwight Gayle back. Too old, injury prone, doesn’t score at this level.

He’s head and shoulders above the donkeys we currently have.’

‘A lot of our fans don’t know what they are talking about… You would think they are paying for signings out of their own pocket the way some of them talk.

Not signing our best goalscorer when we had chance was ridiculous… Today he came back to haunt us. Instead, the money he would have cost we have wasted on a complete bag of sh.t.’

‘Gallagher is the only shining light and he’s on loan. Where do we go from here is anyone’s guess but if we stick or sack coach it’s still going to be a long season.’

‘Whichever way we look at our dire situation the fact remains that we are a Championship team playing in the Premier League. We are definitely going down with or without Bilic. Nothing will change until we are taken over by a football loving billionaire.’

‘Not good enough. Simple as really, the flapping about in defence at times was comical. Ok, it was a good cross for the winner but we’ve got to be cutting that out, Gayle has a completely free header.’

‘We dont keep managers longer than 18 months, we are in danger of going where Sunderland and Portsmouth went.’

‘Gayle and Toney would probably have cost less than Grant who so far has looked nothing like a £15m striker.’

‘No one is going to keep us up, that’s not what it’s about, it’s about getting the best we possibly can out of the squad we have. Bilic has gone, he has no answers and knows it. The next bloke will at least have intent and look at the entire squad.

Sad but no manager can survive these results.

My view is we are talking about getting 30 points against getting 20. That’s as good as it can get.’

‘5 of Newcastle’s match day squad out, 3 starters, but they still beat us.

‘We are the worst team in the division, I truly believe that will play out over the course of the season with Sheff Utd eventually passing us.’

