Opinion

West Brom fans debate chances of beating Newcastle United today

West Brom fans saw hopes dashed of getting out of the relegation zone last weekend.

Having beaten Sheffield United, their attempt to get consecutive wins and move out of the bottom three was effectively ended in the first half.

With the score at 1-1 against Crystal Palace, a dubious red card saw star player Pereira sent off, a second half collapse followed with an eventual 5-1 home defeat.

A win at St James Park today, would also take the Baggies out of the relegation zone, at least until tomorrow when Burnley and Fulham have their matches.

However, with the bookies making Newcastle United fifth favourites for relegation, a West Brom win would also see them move only five points behind Steve Bruce’s side.

So how likely is it to happen?

Fair to say West Brom fans are seeing an opportunity potentially presented by the virus situation at NUFC, but at the same time, many of them wondering just how much they can rely on what Steve Bruce is saying.

We know that feeling well!

West Brom fans comment via their West Brom Index message board:

‘Given the situation Newcastle are in, today’s game is the perfect opportunity to bounce back from the thrashing we had from Palace last Sunday.’

‘Newcastle players missing plus lack of training SHOULD help us. Lifeline for billic and Albion.

No periera and the debacle v palace means he has an opportunity to try new players and personnel.

I am glass half full and think we will get a result come on you baggies.’

‘IF Bruce is telling the truth, we should really be favourites today.

I’m sure there is an element of mind games in what Bruce has said but they have only just resumed training.’

‘Reading between the lines I’m not so sure just how big a chunk’s been taken from his squad.

Not expecting Newcastle to be as weakened as he suggests come kick off.’

‘Despite all the problems, this weekend could see us out the bottom four going into Christmas.

A win is essential for so many reasons.

We are better than we have shown and we just need the bad luck to give us a break and I think we will win this.’

‘Hoping we don’t play 5 at the back. Go for the win.’

‘Bruce can’t lose, if he wins or loses the game, he can argue a depleted squad, it puts all the pressure on Bilic.

Just look at this thread, a number of posters, see Bruce’s alleged depleted squad as a reason for us to win.’

‘Regardless of who plays for Newcastle I expect a performance from us today.

After the last showing our players know that they have to step up.

I believe that they will do all they can to get a result in support of Bilic.

Ultimately though 9/10 quality will show and we just don’t have the ability to compete at this level.

A narrow Newcastle win but we will give it a go.’

‘I remain somewhat sceptical about Bilic in the longer term but I can’t help but be concerned about where we head next if we were to sack him now and appoint a coach with the sole mission of keeping this squad up.’

‘No doubt youll be on here at 5pm calling for Bilic’s removal if we lose at Newcastle…’

‘If we lose there won’t be any need for anyone to call for his removal he will be removed anyway.’

‘Besides the Sheffield united game where we had an incredible amount of luck and could have been well beaten not much has gone for us.

Newcastle having large amount of players with covid19 and lack of training so a disruption in preparation is possibly only the second time anything has gone for us.

Huge chance for billic and the boys. Hopefully they do the job.’

