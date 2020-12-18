News

Welcome and surprising as new stats report highlights 2 Newcastle United players v Leeds

Fair to say that not many Newcastle United players covered themselves in glory on Wednesday night.

A 5-2 hammering from Leeds United, highlighting some major weaknesses in the NUFC set-up.

However, a new Premier League stats report has highlighted the contribution of two of those Newcastle United players at Elland Road.

Which Newcastle United star has created more chances in open play than any other this season?

A table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the Premier League players who have created the most chances in this latest round of matches:

As you can see, both Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser make this table of top chance creators this week.

Despite Newcastle having been totally outplayed for most of the match, the pair managed to create three chances each during the game.

Obviously, Callum Wilson has been excellent this season, along with Karl Darlow, the two players who have kept Newcastle out of the relegation zone this season.

Of Newcastle’s 16 PL goals this season, Man Utd scored an own goal and of the other 15, Callum Wilson scored seven of them and got three assists.

At Leeds, it was Fraser crossing from the left and Wilson’s clever heading it on for an assist as Hendrick put Newcastle one up.

Then Fraser got an assist when Clark headed home his corner for 2-2.

Things very much falling apart after that but especially as it was Fraser’s first Premier League start for Newcastle, plenty of optimism regarding the impact he and Wilson can have this season. Obviously less defensive tactics from Steve Bruce would be a big help.

