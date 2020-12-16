News

Wednesday evening Match of The Day running order announced now by Gary Lineker

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.45pm on BBC1 this Wednesday night, there are eight matches in total.

This involves six matches from Wednesday night, plus two from last (Tuesday) night.

Some high quality matches and 21 goals featuring in the eight Premier League fixtures this midweek so far.

Gary Lineker confirming that the Match of The Day running order of matches tonight is:

Liverpool v Tottenham

Leeds Utd v Newcastle United

Man City v West Brom

Leicester v Everton

Arsenal v Southampton

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Gary Lineker commented that the Leeds v Newcastle match would actually have been on first, if it hadn’t been for a last minute winner in the Liverpool v Tottenham match.

Joining Gary Lineker on the show are Danny Murphy and Micah Richards.

These are the remaining midweek fixtures:

Thursday 17 December:

Aston Villa v Burnley (6pm)

Sheffield United v Man Utd (8pm)

