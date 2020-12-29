News

Watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV – Global channel listings for Wednesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle United needing to bounce back after a run of three defeats and a fortunate draw in their last four matches.

Wednesday’s coverage of Newcastle v Liverpool is the final match on Amazon Prime this month.

There is a special offer on Amazon Prime for new customers where you can get a 30 days free trial (click HERE to see how to sign up for the 30 days trial to watch NUFC home game against Liverpool on Wednesday 30 December, plus another six PL matches today and tomorrow. Plus you get free standard delivery on all goods you buy from Amazon in that time period when you are signed up, just unsubscribe before you go beyond the 30 days free trial if you don’t want to pay £7.99 for the following month).

Tuesday 29 December 2020:

Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)

Burnley v Sheffield United (6pm)

Southampton v West Ham (6pm)

West Brom v Leeds (6pm)

Man United v Wolves (8pm)

Wednesday 30 December 2020:

Spurs v Fulham (6pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (8pm)

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Anguilla Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Aruba Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Belgium Play Sports 1

Benin SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Bermuda RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO

British Virgin Islands Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Cayman Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Chad Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo

Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Curacao RUSH

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Xee, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Dominica RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium

France RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Grenada Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

Iran beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Iraq beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD

Israel Sport 2

Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lithuania TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Mauritius DStv Now, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Extra, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Panama Flow Sports App, Sky HD, Flowsports.co

Paraguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Philippines Premier FOOTBALL

Poland Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport

Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Saint Lucia RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, DStv Now

Sierra Leone DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Somalia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1/HD

Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey S Sport+, Idman TV, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

United States UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, NBCSN

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Venezuela ESPN Andina, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur

Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

