Watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV – Global channel listings for Wednesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle United needing to bounce back after a run of three defeats and a fortunate draw in their last four matches.
Wednesday’s coverage of Newcastle v Liverpool is the final match on Amazon Prime this month.
There is a special offer on Amazon Prime for new customers where you can get a 30 days free trial (click HERE to see how to sign up for the 30 days trial to watch NUFC home game against Liverpool on Wednesday 30 December, plus another six PL matches today and tomorrow. Plus you get free standard delivery on all goods you buy from Amazon in that time period when you are signed up, just unsubscribe before you go beyond the 30 days free trial if you don’t want to pay £7.99 for the following month).
Tuesday 29 December 2020:
Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)
Burnley v Sheffield United (6pm)
Southampton v West Ham (6pm)
West Brom v Leeds (6pm)
Man United v Wolves (8pm)
Wednesday 30 December 2020:
Spurs v Fulham (6pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (8pm)
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Anguilla Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Aruba Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Belgium Play Sports 1
Benin SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Bermuda RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Brazil ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, GUIGO
British Virgin Islands Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Cayman Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Chad Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo
Chile ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Curacao RUSH
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Xee, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Dominica RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Andina, ESPN Sur
Egypt beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium
France RMC Sport 1, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket
Ghana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Grenada Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV
Iran beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Iraq beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Ireland Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD
Israel Sport 2
Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Latvia TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Lithuania TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Mauritius DStv Now, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Extra, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Panama Flow Sports App, Sky HD, Flowsports.co
Paraguay ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Philippines Premier FOOTBALL
Poland Canal+ Sport Online, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport
Portugal Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1
Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Saint Lucia RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, DStv Now
Sierra Leone DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport
Somalia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, Sky Sport 1/HD
Syria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2
Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport+, Idman TV, S Sport
Turks and Caicos Islands Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
United States UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSports.com, NBCSN
Uruguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Venezuela ESPN Andina, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Yemen beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
