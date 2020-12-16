Watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for Wednesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (6pm (UK) kick-off).
Newcastle United could make it three Premier League wins in a row for the very first time under Steve Bruce.
Wednesday’s match is the first of two Newcastle matches on Amazon Prime this month.
There is a special offer on Amazon Prime for new customers where you can get a 30 days free trial (click HERE to see how to sign up for the 30 days trial to watch tonight’s NUFC match at Leeds and the home game against Liverpool on Wednesday 30 December, plus another 17 PL matches this month. Plus you get free standard delivery on all goods you buy from Amazon in that time period when you are signed up, just unsubscribe before you go beyond the 30 days free trial if you don’t want to pay £7.99 for the following month).
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Argentina ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Belgium Play Sports 3
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bermuda RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Bosnia and Herzegovina Sportklub 7
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil DAZN
British Virgin Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria
Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cayman Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports HD 7
Chile ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live
Colombia ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Croatia Sportklub 7
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7
Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Dominica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ethiopia DStv Now
France RMC Sport 3, Canal+ Décalé, RMC Sport en direct, Free
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 9 HD
Grenada Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3
Hungary Digi Sport 2
Iceland SíminnSport, Viaplay Iceland
India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Iraq beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD
Jamaica Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Luxembourg RMC Sport 3
Macedonia Sportklub 7, MaxTV Go
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, RMC Sport 3
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro Sportklub 7
Montserrat Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7, RMC Sport 3
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia
Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Flow Sports App, Sky HD, Flowsports.co
Paraguay ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Saint Lucia Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia Sportklub 7
Seychelles DStv Now, Flowsports.co, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Flow Sports App
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
South Africa SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports HD 7
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland Canal+ Décalé
Syria beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 4
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV
Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
United Kingdom Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime Video
United States Peacock
Uruguay ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur
Vietnam K +1
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Leeds v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]