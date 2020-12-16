News

Watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for Wednesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Leeds v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (6pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle United could make it three Premier League wins in a row for the very first time under Steve Bruce.

Wednesday’s match is the first of two Newcastle matches on Amazon Prime this month.

There is a special offer on Amazon Prime for new customers where you can get a 30 days free trial (click HERE to see how to sign up for the 30 days trial to watch tonight’s NUFC match at Leeds and the home game against Liverpool on Wednesday 30 December, plus another 17 PL matches this month. Plus you get free standard delivery on all goods you buy from Amazon in that time period when you are signed up, just unsubscribe before you go beyond the 30 days free trial if you don’t want to pay £7.99 for the following month).

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Anguilla Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Antigua and Barbuda Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Argentina ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Belgium Play Sports 3

Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Bermuda RUSH, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia

Bolivia ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina Sportklub 7

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria

Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cayman Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Chad DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports HD 7

Chile ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Croatia Sportklub 7

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7

Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ethiopia DStv Now

France RMC Sport 3, Canal+ Décalé, RMC Sport en direct, Free

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 9 HD

Grenada Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3

Hungary Digi Sport 2

Iceland SíminnSport, Viaplay Iceland

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Iraq beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD

Jamaica Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Luxembourg RMC Sport 3

Macedonia Sportklub 7, MaxTV Go

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, RMC Sport 3

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro Sportklub 7

Montserrat Flowsports.co, RUSH, Flow Sports App

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7, RMC Sport 3

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Flow Sports App, Sky HD, Flowsports.co

Paraguay ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Saint Lucia Flow Sports App, RUSH, Flowsports.co

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Serbia Sportklub 7

Seychelles DStv Now, Flowsports.co, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Flow Sports App

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

South Africa SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, beIN Sports HD 7

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland Canal+ Décalé

Syria beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 4

Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

Togo SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co, RUSH

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH, Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

United Kingdom Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime Video

United States Peacock

Uruguay ESPN3 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur, ESPN3 Sur

Vietnam K +1

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 7

Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Leeds v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

