Opinion

Two incredibly different (and rewarding) bookies verdicts on next 3 weeks for Newcastle United

The bookies have passed their verdict on the upcoming Newcastle United match schedule.

The Magpies having three Premier League games coming up in an eight day stretch that could be described as looking ‘challenging’ by some.

However, one man’s (or woman’s) challenge is another’s route to get rich quick.

These next three PL games for Newcastle United are:

Saturday 26 December – Away to Man City

Wednesday 30 December – Home to Liverpool

Sunday 3 January – Home to Leicester

As a quick reminder, these three fixtures last season ended up with scorelines of 0-5, 1-3, 0-3, with Newcastle picking up zero points, conceding 11 goals and scoring only one.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday (23 December 2020) ahead of the trio of matches:

So Newcastle United start with an away trip to Man City where they haven’t won in the Premier League for 20 years, before playing the clubs who are currently first and second in the league, at St James Park.

These three matches will take Newcastle United up to the played 16 mark and then a nine day gap before facing Sheffield United away on Tuesday 12 January.

However, in what shape do the bookies think Newcastle United will be in by then.

Well, these are the respective best odds from various bookies on winning each of the three matches:

Manchester City (1/7) v Newcastle United (28/1)

Newcastle United (9/1) v Liverpool (4/11)

Newcastle United (9/2) v Leicester (7/10)

If you bet on Newcastle United to win all three games in a treble, you would get odds of 1594/1 if they all win.

If you bet on Newcastle United to lose all three matches in a treble, you would get odds of 1.65/1 if they all lost.

To put it simply, put £1 on NUFC to win all three and if it happens you would collect £1,595 (£1,594 winnings plus your £1 stake back).

Whilst if you put £1 on NUFC to lose all three and it happened, you would collect £2.65 (£1.65 winnings plus your £1 stake back).

If you have retained full blind faith in Steve Bruce and his players then you could have some easy money coming your way but in the real world, the odds from the bookies simply point to just how tough the days ahead are likely to be.

Upcoming Newcastle United matches:

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sunday 3 January

Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

