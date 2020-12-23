Two incredibly different (and rewarding) bookies verdicts on next 3 weeks for Newcastle United
The bookies have passed their verdict on the upcoming Newcastle United match schedule.
The Magpies having three Premier League games coming up in an eight day stretch that could be described as looking ‘challenging’ by some.
However, one man’s (or woman’s) challenge is another’s route to get rich quick.
These next three PL games for Newcastle United are:
Saturday 26 December – Away to Man City
Wednesday 30 December – Home to Liverpool
Sunday 3 January – Home to Leicester
As a quick reminder, these three fixtures last season ended up with scorelines of 0-5, 1-3, 0-3, with Newcastle picking up zero points, conceding 11 goals and scoring only one.
This is how the Premier League table looks on Wednesday (23 December 2020) ahead of the trio of matches:
So Newcastle United start with an away trip to Man City where they haven’t won in the Premier League for 20 years, before playing the clubs who are currently first and second in the league, at St James Park.
These three matches will take Newcastle United up to the played 16 mark and then a nine day gap before facing Sheffield United away on Tuesday 12 January.
However, in what shape do the bookies think Newcastle United will be in by then.
Well, these are the respective best odds from various bookies on winning each of the three matches:
Manchester City (1/7) v Newcastle United (28/1)
Newcastle United (9/1) v Liverpool (4/11)
Newcastle United (9/2) v Leicester (7/10)
If you bet on Newcastle United to win all three games in a treble, you would get odds of 1594/1 if they all win.
If you bet on Newcastle United to lose all three matches in a treble, you would get odds of 1.65/1 if they all lost.
To put it simply, put £1 on NUFC to win all three and if it happens you would collect £1,595 (£1,594 winnings plus your £1 stake back).
Whilst if you put £1 on NUFC to lose all three and it happened, you would collect £2.65 (£1.65 winnings plus your £1 stake back).
If you have retained full blind faith in Steve Bruce and his players then you could have some easy money coming your way but in the real world, the odds from the bookies simply point to just how tough the days ahead are likely to be.
Upcoming Newcastle United matches:
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 30 December
Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime
Sunday 3 January
Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 9 January
Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1
Tuesday 12 January
Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports
Monday 18 January
Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Weekend of Saturday 23 January
FA Cup fourth round weekend
Tuesday 26 January
Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport
Saturday 30 January
Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport
