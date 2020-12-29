News

Trent Alexander-Arnold : Newcastle ‘have proven they’re a good side and will challenge for things’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been talking ahead of the match with Newcastle United.

The Liverpool and England star hoping his team bounce back from allowing West Brom a late equaliser on Sunday.

The scousers are top of the table by three points but have rarely hit the heights of the past two seasons.

Liverpool currently have 32 points from 15 games but after the same number of games in 2019/20 led the table with 43 points, whilst in 2018/19 they had 39 points and trailed Man City on 41 points at the 15 game stage.

Whilst the red side of Merseyside hammered Crystal Palace 7-0 in their last away game, the previous two away from home saw 1-1 draws at both Fulham and Brighton.

So no reason to not believe it is possible for Newcastle to get something from Wednesday night’s match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold only played the final five minutes when Liverpool strolled to victory at St James Park in July, winning 3-1.

Liverpool arrived having started to leak goals, six in their previous three PL matches.

Jurgen Klopp putting out a much weakened side, yet even after Dwight Gayle gave Newcastle a surprise first minute lead, Steve Bruce still refused to allow any attacking intent, only one more effort on target in the remaining 89 minutes plus added time. Total control and domination handed to the much weakened visitors and no surprise that the chances and eventually goals came for Liverpool.

Ahead of this match, Trent Alexander-Arnold declares that Newcastle have: ‘Brought in some new players and have proven that they’re a good side and will challenge for things.’

These days you get used to opposition managers and players making the same old nonsensical positive comments about the opposition, no matter how ridiculous they are.

I would love to know what these ‘things’ are that Newcastle United under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce are going to be challenging for…

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of playing Newcastle United:

“I think we kind of know that it’s going to be a similar sort of game [to the match with West Brom].

“They will probably have the idea of wanting to stop us from doing what we want to do and then counter really.

“But it’s the Premier League, so anything can happen.

“We saw that [against West Brom], we know that if we’re not at 100 per cent then we don’t deserve the three points.

“That’s something we’ll be looking at and making sure that our mindset and mentality is right throughout the whole 90 minutes because [against West Brom] it wasn’t and we got punished for that.

“I think they [Newcastle] have picked up good results, they have also had results where they probably think they should have done better.

“But in the grand scheme of things, I think they have performed well.

“Brought in some new players and have proven that they’re a good side and will challenge for things.

“It’s going to be a difficult game.

“There’s never going to be an easy game in the Premier League, so we’re not expecting that.

“But I think we know that if we’re at 100 per cent then we have the confidence to go there and win – but only if we’re at 100 per cent.”

