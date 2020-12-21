News

Training ground update ahead of Brentford – 20 Newcastle United players pictured training

Today (Monday 21 December) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released showing Newcastle United players training ahead of the League Cup quarter-final.

Newcastle travelling to Brentford on Tuesday for a 5.30pm kick-off.

The Newcastle United players hoping to bounce back from their recent poor performances in the hammering by Leeds and very fortunate draw at home to Fulham.

The images released by the club today showed 20 Newcastle United players in total:

Joelinton, Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Krafth, Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Darlow, Gillespie, Dan Langley, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Dummett, Hayden, Yedlin, Dubravka

Despite Martin Dubravka pictured training, Steve Bruce in his pre-Brentford press conference confirmed the keeper would not be in the squad on Tuesday.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, but here below, are the Newcastle United players we couldn’t see:

Fabian Schar – Has been missing since playing at Crystal Palace on 27 November.

Jamal Lewis – Was an unused substitute on Saturday against Fulham.

Allan Saint-Maximin – Missing since the Chelsea match on 21 November and confirmed today he has been suffering long-term effects of having had the virus.

Jamaal Lascelles – Missing since the Chelsea match on 21 November and confirmed today he has been suffering long-term effects of having had the virus.

Federico Fernandez – Forced off at half-time against Fulham, Steve Bruce has indicated he won’t be playing against Brentford as experiencing fatigue.

Jonjo Shelvey – Played the full match against Fulham.

Matt Ritchie – Played the full match against Fulham.

Javier Manquillo – Last played 24 days ago in the win at Palace, played the full match.

Steve Bruce has made clear he will change his team for Brentford / use his squad, so maybe some Newcastle United players set not to be involved tomorrow night, also given a shift off training?

