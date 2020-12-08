News

These 11 Newcastle United matches in 5 weeks will define this season

In the five weeks following the defeat to Southampton on Friday 6 November, Newcastle United will have played only two matches.

Steve Bruce and his team losing 2-0 to Chelsea, before heading to Crystal Palace for that late win with goals from Wilson and Joelinton.

A combination of a crazy Premier League schedule, the latest international break and the cancellation of the Villa match due to a positive virus outbreak, leading to only those two NUFC matches in a five week period.

That is all set to change.

Tuesday morning saw Newcastle United confirm that the first team squad were back in training, indicating that the West Brom match is set to go ahead on Saturday, as the players (less any still self-isolating) prepare for the 3pm kick-off in four days time.

That match is set to kick-off a ten (***Hopefully eleven) match run in only a five week period, talk about feast and famine in terms of football matches going on.

This upcoming schedule is detailed below and we know the definite dates, times and broadcasters up to the end of December 2020.

The matches are spread out over three broadcasters with Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and BT Sport sharing.

The 10 (or 11…) games in the five week period go up to the weekend of Saturday 16 January, Newcastle playing Arsenal away in the Premier League that weekend, with also early January league matches against Leicester and Sheffield Utd.

The packed schedule also includes the away FA Cup third round tie at Arsenal on the second weekend of January, with still waiting on TV to decide the exact date and time.

However, if Newcastle beat Brentford two weeks today, they will then have an 11th match to play inside these five weeks, a League Cup semi-final on either the 5th or 6th of January.

No exaggeration to say that these 10 (or 11) matches in five weeks look very likely to define Newcastle United’s season, the eight league matches and two or three cup games meaning by mid-January we will have a far better idea of where we are heading.

It is crazy though that after only two games (should have been three) in these last five weeks, it is now a minimum of 10 in the next weeks coming up.

As things stand, after that Arsenal away match in the Premier League on the weekend of Saturday 16 January, there is a free weekend on Saturday 23 January. However, if Newcastle beat Arsenal in the FA Cup then it would be fourth round match that weekend, or alternatively, if NUFC lost their third round game and Villa did the same (they play Liverpool, so every chance they will), then that postponed Villa v Newcastle outstanding match could be played that weekend.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Saturday 2 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Newcastle v Leicester

Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January

***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.

Saturday 9 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round)

Tuesday 12 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle

Saturday 16 January (TV choices not announced so far, so could move)

Arsenal v Newcastle

