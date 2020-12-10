The NUFC fans choice of Newcastle team v West Brom if everybody fit – Votes counted
On Wednesday we asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v West Brom?
We put together a list of all 27 players who could potentially be selected for this game, assuming everybody was / is fit.
That is of course not going to be the case with a total lack of information on who will be available.
The virus situation will mean an unknown number of players won’t be up for selection, Sky Sports reporting this will be a ‘handful’ unavailable, whilst The Telegraph say their sources tell them it could be as many as twelve unavailable.
One small positive of this current virus situation leading to the Villa match having to be postponed, is that some of those Newcastle players who were out injured could potentially be ready to return.
With so much uncertainty as to exactly who will be available, this was mainly about finding out who Newcastle fans would pick as their best eleven from the entire squad.
The most interesting dilemma probably whether Karl Darlow stays in goal or Martin Dubravka would come straight back in, as you can see, it was a close call…
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v West Brom looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 27 players.
99% Wilson
92% Fernandez
91% Saint-Maximin
86% Lewis
83%Almiron
72% Hayden
71% Shelvey
65% Manquillo
63% Lascelles
56% Fraser
53% Darlow
47% Dubravka
44% Sean Longstaff
42% Clark
37% Joelinton
25% Ritchie
19% Schar
19% Murphy
12% Gayle
10% Dummett
5% Elliot Anderson
5% Yedlin
4% Hendrick
3% Krafth
0% Carroll
0% Matty Longstaff
0% Gillespie
