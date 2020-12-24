Opinion

The ‘knowledgeable’ Newcastle United fans need to see past Steve Bruce – It is Mike Ashley

When Mike Ashley recruited Steve Bruce, I didn’t want him, I wanted Rafa Benitez back.

This was impossible of course under Mike Ashley and the reason why Steve Bruce is just the tip of the iceberg.

I read in horror as Steve Bruce is constantly abused for his ability, tactics, team selections and determination to stay at his hometown club.

Do I think he is competent and capable enough for Newcastle United?

No, not for me, but I’m really surprised that our loyal and knowledgeable fans are missing the point, the real root of the problem, our esteemed owner, Mike Ashley.

Not only did Ashley appoint him, he may have given Bruce more funds than he gave Rafa, but he didn’t give half as much as he should have. Examining the summer signings, only Callum Wilson has flourished, but there is no Rondon or Perez. Our net spending was woeful as usual with Wilson and Lewis our only buys.

Yes Steve Bruce may have had close to £100m these past 17 months but £40m of that was on Joelinton.

I stress that, for me Steve Bruce isn’t capable, I’m not defending his ability, but I am challenging the short-sighted perception that replacing Steve Bruce would put things right.

We have an owner who only sees one thing, survival on a shoestring budget. This is coming back to haunt us all.

Then there is Covid 19, we were allowed to postpone one match but anyone who knows this awful virus knows that it affects far more than that. Just ask the five or six who have had it, four or five still aren’t fit. Only Hayden defied this for one performance. This must have had an effect on the players. I’m not sticking up for three awful performances but there is an underlying factor.

Who would become Head Coach given Mike Ashley’s reputation?

I don’t know but I would bet he wouldn’t be very good and would probably take us down. I don’t see survival as success but it’s all we can hope for this season.

Eddie Howe I hear some say, he would have some old players here with the prospect of more, oh yes, but didn’t Bournemouth get relegated?

I think everyone has to wake up to the real root cause of failure and division at our club, Mike Ashley. He has done very well to appoint a buffer / patsy to deflect the criticism which he well deserves. The power is his to act but he won’t.

We may go down whatever happens.

