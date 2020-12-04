News

The 2020/21 Premier League territory stats – Just look where Newcastle United are

All kinds of stats have been used this season to try and show how Newcastle United are really doing.

Do they deserve 14 points from 10 Premier League games and 13th in the table.

Or alternative, should they be higher or lower.

As have been quoted previously, pretty much all the underlying stats suggest that Steve Bruce us once again carrying significant luck.

Everything pointing towards very negative tactics that leave Newcastle creating the fewest chances and having the lowest number of shots in attack, whilst Karl Darlow proving to be the busiest goalkeeper in the Premier League at the other end.

Another set of interesting stats have landed on Friday morning.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the clubs which have spent the most time in both the defensive and attacking thirds of the pitch in the 10 PL rounds of games so far this season:

As you can see, two clear messages in the stats above.

Newcastle spend more time (30.9%) in the defensive third than any other Premier League side.

Whilst at the other end, only two other PL teams spend less time in the attacking third of the pitch than Newcastle (24.8%).

With these three games against the promoted clubs coming up next, all in the space of a week, interesting to see whether Steve Bruce is capable of changing from such a negative mindset.

As you can see from the stats above: Fulham, Leeds and West Brom all spend more time in the attacking third than NUFC, plus the trio all spend less time in the defensive third than the Magpies. Will we see the Newcastle United stats (and overall tactics / performances) moving in the right direction in December?

