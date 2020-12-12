News

The 10 Newcastle United players unavailable for the game against West Brom

All eyes were on St James Park to see which Newcastle United players would be available.

The Magpies having had a 15 day gap between matches with the away game at Aston Villa called off.

The virus impact continuing to affect the club but hopefully clearing up now, with Steve Bruce having said on Friday that he expects more Newcastle United players to be available for Leeds on Wednesday as their self-isolation periods end.

In the meantime though we have the match against West Brom today.

On Friday, Steve Bruce made a number of comments about availability.

The NUFC Head Coach stating he would be missing a ‘big chunk’ of the squad today, though at same time said that ‘70%’ of the team who were in the team against Crystal Palace would be available once again.

This was the Newcastle team v West Brom announced this afternoon and the subs:

Darlow, Krafth, Hayden, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson (SUBS: Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Yedlin, Murphy).

In actual fact, there are nine Newcastle United players who started against Palace, who are also in this squad today.

No sign of Javier Manquillo and Federico Fernandez against West Brom, whilst Jeff Hendrick also drops out of the team but is on the bench today.

Emil Krafth coming in for Manquillo, whilst Isaac Hayden is a makeshift centre-back with Fernandez not available.

Looking at the situation overall, these are the 10 Newcastle United players from the first team squad who aren’t in the 18 named today:

Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Elliot Anderson, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser, Mark Gillespie

Jamaal Lascelles was pictured heading into St James Park so clearly he isn’t self-isolating, though not able to play either.

Indeed, the biggest problems would appear to be at the back, Hayden filling in as a centre-back and Yedlin the only defender on the bench.

You also wonder just how fit certain others on the bench might be, with Dwight Gayle having played not playing any competitive football since July.

Elliot Anderson was on the bench at Palace but is missing today, the teenager having trained with the first team squad regularly this season. He wasn’t involved in the Under 23s match against Stoke last night either. However, there a number of midfielders named on the bench today, so it may just be a case of that squeezing him out. As for not involved last night, that could also be a case of not wanting to move the 18 year old midfielders between bubbles.

Of the 10 players missing from the squad today, the likes of Ryan Fraser, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are longer-term injured. So safe to say that most Newcastle fans will be guessing that those still impacted by the virus will most likely be amongst the other six or seven who miss out.

