Sunderland follow Newcastle with mass virus problem but forced to play game despite 8 missing

The virus has once again affected a club in the north east as Sunderland have released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle United were forced to close their training ground for over a week and a half and successfully appealed for the Aston Villa match to be postponed, due to the number of players affected and the disruption to match preparations.

Now Sunderland say that they have a player who has tested positive, others who are displaying symptoms, plus more who are having to also self-isolate.

In total, Sunderland missing at least eight players for tonight’s scheduled game against AFC Wimbledon.

They say they looked into having the game postponed but weren’t given any ‘clarity’ on potential punishments if the match didn’t go ahead. So they say they have been forced to go ahead with tonight’s League One match that kicks off at 7pm.

Sunderland Official Statement:

‘Sunderland AFC will be without eight first-team players when they host AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Academy of Light.

After displaying symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday, one senior player has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and is currently observing a period of isolation.

In line with Government advice, seven other first-team players are also self-isolating at home – two of which have displayed symptoms – after coming into close proximity with the individual that has tested positive.

Due to the severity of the impact this has had on the team’s preparations for Tuesday’s match, the club explored the option of postponing the fixture and engaged in extensive dialogue with the EFL.

Disappointingly, an agreement couldn’t be reached due to the lack of clarity regarding potential sanctions SAFC could face in the event that the fixture was unfulfilled.

The club introduced wide-ranging protocols to protect its players and staff following the initial outbreak of coronavirus in the United Kingdom in March, including the closure of the Stadium of Light and the Academy of Light.

Since returning to training ahead of the 2020-21 season, SAFC has continued to follow these comprehensive protocols to the letter and adhered to all of the latest advice and guidance provided by the Government and the EFL.

The club will not be naming individuals who are currently self-isolating and asks that their privacy is respected.’

