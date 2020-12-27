Opinion

Steve Bruce statement is of huge significance

After last night’s surrender to Manchester City, Steve Bruce made a public statement that his remit was to avoid relegation.

He said that had been the club’s aim for the last five years or so.

What is hugely significant about this then?

Well I could be wrong but I think it’s the first time in the Mike Ashley era that a club spokesman has openly admitted this.

To the more astute fans this is what has been suspected for the past 13 years, so it’s hardly a revelation, however, the fact that the football world now know what Newcastle United’s actual mission statement is really about, is massive.

Here are 10 things where this statement could trigger a knock-on effect:

Steve Bruce has reminded the Geordie public that the buck stops with Ashley, who is the real root of the problem. He is merely there to survive and make money. Crowds will drop.

This scuppers popular belief that Newcastle fans have nothing to moan about, they should stop thinking about glory and realise their place. Year on year strugglers?

It sends a message out to pundits that the more supportive of the regime are wrong and simply didn’t understand what had been going on. Would they be happy to see their team do nothing but habitually survive?

By quoting five years it vindicates everything that Rafa Benitez said. It explains the tight budgets and why he eventually got sick and walked away.

The public statement pushes Mike Ashley into a corner, any previous manager or head coach would have been sacked for saying such a thing. Is Bruce getting sick of being a club scapegoat. There is still time for Ashley to retaliate of course.

Could this be a challenge to Mike Ashley defend the indefensible? Back me or sack me. Could Bruce be the proud man that previous managers like Pardew never were?

This warns the fans that once they can go back to watch football at St James Park, the club’s strategy is limited and survival is the only thing on the agenda.

This will make an impression on any players who might fancy playing for Newcastle one day, it won’t do much for our transfer targets!

Should there be a potential replacement for Bruce out there, they have been warned and given something to think about. Has he intentionally strengthened his hand?

Does Steve know his time is running out? Let’s go out with a bang.

There is a completely opposite theory in my head as well.

Could it be that this is PR from the club to take pressure off Steve Bruce?

Spread the blame and say to the fans ‘like it or lump it’. Such an attitude wouldn’t surprise me one little bit.

It’s backed by being at a time when fans’ attendance doesn’t impact anyway. Their opinion has never been valued or appreciated.

If ever we needed a Newcastle United takeover it’s now.

