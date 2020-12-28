Opinion

Steve Bruce signed up with this agency – Very interesting which pundits also with them…

Steve Bruce is on the books of MN2S.

MN2S are an agency who state: ‘Our talent roster features a select group of celebrities who are internationally known in the worlds of fashion and business, politics and media, sport and TV. They are available for entertainment events and more, including celebrity appearances, endorsements, voiceovers, media opportunities and speaking engagements.’

The Agency say that they have ‘rosters of established and up-and-coming artists, DJs, celebrities, sports personalities…and are now ‘accepting requests for virtual appearances‘…helping their clients to ‘tell significant stories…’Please contact an agent to find out more.’

MN2S declare: ‘Our talent agency team is meticulous in managing celebrity bookings and happy to answer your questions about potential speakers, brand ambassadors, presenters or celebrity guests.’

So basically, celebrities sign up to them and the agency gets them work.

You would imagine with his full on Newcastle United job, Steve Bruce is resting from any other media work etc, however, for many others you would imagine that this type of agency is essential, especially for ex-players looking to earn cash and keep their profile etc.

Interesting then to see who they have signed up as well as Steve Bruce, you might recognise one or two of them, especially with regard to them popping up time and time again, talking about Newcastle United, the NUFC fans, plus of course Steve Bruce himself…

Hmmm, interesting.

All with the same booking agent, all regularly talking nonsense about Newcastle United, the NUFC fans, plus of course Steve Bruce himself…

Conspiracy theorists could have a field day with this, of course I’m not one of them…although what it does do, is connect the dots as to how these people end up on Talksport and the rest, a regular never ending supply line, just call Sharron.

