Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Steve Bruce says he has ‘just enough’ players to put out a team against West Brom

5 seconds ago
No comments
Share

Twenty four hours before the match, Newcastle United have ‘just enough’ players to put out a team against West Brom according to Steve Bruce.

The Telegraph earlier this week said that they understood up to as many as 12 Newcastle players could be unavailable and the report Steve Bruce on Friday morning saying that a “significant number” will be missing on Saturday.

They also add that some players have been so ill they are still too weak to train, let alone play, whilst two staff members are really ill.

Premier League Live On Prime Video

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has told Sky Sports:

“We have got 11 for tomorrow.

“But we have got a lot more available than I thought we’d have if you’d asked me last Monday.

“One or two have now tested negative but have had it bad and are still fatigued.

“I have also got two staff members who are really poorly.”

With no individuals identified, Newcastle fans will now await with interest to see if Newcastle United publish training photos ahead of Saturday’s game, as is the norm, giving clues as to who is then likely to play tomorrow.

Share

Author
Joe Dixon

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]

Have your say

Season 2019/20
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Premier League Table
Submit an
Article
© 2020 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks