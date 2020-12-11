News

Steve Bruce says he has ‘just enough’ players to put out a team against West Brom

Twenty four hours before the match, Newcastle United have ‘just enough’ players to put out a team against West Brom according to Steve Bruce.

The Telegraph earlier this week said that they understood up to as many as 12 Newcastle players could be unavailable and the report Steve Bruce on Friday morning saying that a “significant number” will be missing on Saturday.

They also add that some players have been so ill they are still too weak to train, let alone play, whilst two staff members are really ill.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has told Sky Sports:

“We have got 11 for tomorrow.

“But we have got a lot more available than I thought we’d have if you’d asked me last Monday.

“One or two have now tested negative but have had it bad and are still fatigued.

“I have also got two staff members who are really poorly.”

With no individuals identified, Newcastle fans will now await with interest to see if Newcastle United publish training photos ahead of Saturday’s game, as is the norm, giving clues as to who is then likely to play tomorrow.

