Steve Bruce relies on Amazon Prime delay with laughable claims on Leeds match

Steve Bruce watched on as his dreams crumbled.

Wednesday night was a rare chance for the 59 year old to record three Premier League wins in a row as a manager.

With late victories registered over Crystal Palace and West Brom, Leeds could make it three in a row.

The last time the Newcastle boss managed this feat, was January 2009 when Steve Bruce was at Wigan.

(***)Remarkably Newcastle United were still in this contest with 13 minutes, the score at that point 2-2.

However, by the final whistle, the scoreboard read 5-2 to Leeds United, a massive relief for Marcelo Bielsa as his players had scored only five goals across the previous six Premier League goals.

Speaking after the defeat, Steve Bruce declared: ‘Up until the last twelve minutes or so I thought we gave as good as we got.’

Hmmm, as I say above, (***) remarkably Newcastle were 2-2 and still in the contest when we got to 77 minutes, but only because Leeds had missed chance after chance, Karl Darlow making some great saves, Leeds players consistently picking the wrong option when getting in great forward positions.

This is so predictable, yet again, from the NUFC Head Coach, yes Newcastle were drawing with 13 minutes left BUT in no way did they deserve to be.

Just look at the half-time stats, Leeds with fourteen shots to Newcastle’s four, 70% possession to the 30% for NUFC, total control really apart from the very odd break up the pitch.

Much was made by many Newcastle fans of the Amazon Prime delay on the live match broadcast, somebody should tell Steve Bruce that the time delay is seconds, sometimes a minute or two for some people, BUT it is not days or even weeks, as Steve Bruce appears to believe.

Or else why would he make such laughable claims, unless he thought that the vast majority of Newcastle fans wouldn’t have seen the actual match, at least not yet, claiming that for 77 or 78 minutes Newcastle United ‘gave it as good as we got’ at Elland Road…

Neither Amazon Prime or anything else can cover up the fact of just how one-sided this match was, only one team deserved anything from the game and just because the decisive goal(s) came late in the match, doesn’t alter that fact.

Steve Bruce speaking after the 5-2 hammering at Leeds:

“Up until the last twelve minutes or so I thought we gave as good as we got.

“We’ve been punished and given away bad goals.

“We have gifted them goals at the end which was unacceptable.

“I think simply we have given three poor goals away in the last ten minutes.

“I know Leeds caused us problems all evening but we showed a certain resilience and for me always looked a threat the other way.

“Unfortunately we’ve not defended well enough.”

On the Callum Wilson penalty claim on 52 minutes when score was 1-1:

“I was all for VAR when they brought it in.

“I think if anybody looks at the challenge they’ll understand it’s a clear penalty.

“We may not have gone on to win the match but certainly when you go in front the outcome can be different.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2 – Wednesday 16 December 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Hendrick 26, Clark 65

Leeds:

Bamford 35, Rodrigo 61, Dallas 77, Alioski 85, Harrison 88

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 69% (70%) Newcastle 31% (30%)

Total shots were Leeds 25 (14) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Leeds 10 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leeds 7 (2) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick (Krafth 62), Fraser (Almiron 75), Joelinton (Gayle 74), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Carroll, Shelvey

Crowd: 00,000

