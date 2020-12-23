News

Steve Bruce refuses to resign from Newcastle United Head Coach role

Steve Bruce has rejected calls for him to resign.

The latest dismal performance saw Newcastle United bow out of the League Cup with a feeble display.

Newcastle supporters left bemused by the way Steve Bruce set the team up, yet again, as well as his in-game management.

Watching Tuesday night’s game and indeed many others this season, the Newcastle fans feel they are left with only two possible conclusions…

Either this is a really really poor group of players in the NUFC squad.

Or else it is a group of players who have absolutely no belief in Steve Bruce and are sent onto the pitch with no coherent plan, especially when it comes to creating chances and scoring goals.

Asked about Newcastle fans demanding that he goes now, Steve Bruce replied that he had no intention of resigning, that he is a ‘resilient so and so’, with business as usual in the coming days, weeks, months, years…

Even though Brentford left six players out, including their top stars such as Ivan Toney, Newcastle fans aren’t so much angry at simply getting knocked out at the quarter-final stage, it is the fact that this is simply yet another game where the whole approach to the match is so clueless and negative. In the second-half, Newcastle didn’t have a single effort on target. During matches, Steve Bruce looks totally out of his depth when it comes to trying to change the direction of a match, towards the end of last night’s defeat, Newcastle ended up with Gayle, Wilson, Joelinton and Carroll all on the pitch together, but absolutely no plan as to how they were supposed to work together to create and score goals.

Yes, Steve Bruce has somehow cobbled together enough points so far, for Newcastle not to look in imminent danger of relegation trouble, but that is very superficial. Like last season, convincing victories are so very rare and with Man City, Liverpool and Leicester next up, in the new year the table is set to look a lot more challenging, unless of course another slice or two of the infamous Brucey luck appears again.

I also find it tedious that Steve Bruce constantly referred last night to Newcastle United having not got to a semi-final for 45 years and also saying ‘for a club like Newcastle’ when referring to making cup semi-finals, as though it would have been an unbelievable experience if the Magpies had beaten Brentford last night.

Yes, we all know that Newcastle have a dismal record in the League Cup for its entire existence, apart from that 1976 final appearance, however, the way Steve Bruce was talking, either accidentally or deliberately…he made it sound like cup semi-finals in all competitions were something modern day Newcastle fans had never experienced.

The fact is, that in the 10 seasons before Mike Ashley took over, Newcastle United appeared in five cup semi-finals – the FA Cup in 1998, 1998, 2000 and 2005, plus the UEFA Cup in 2004. In addition, in that decade, Newcastle also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 2002 and 2006, plus the UEFA quarters in 2005.

Yes we didn’t win anything BUT Newcastle United were competing in the cup competitions before Mike Ashley came along. So this season beating two League Two clubs and a weakened Championship side (Blackburn) isn’t some incredible achievement!

Steve Bruce needs to go, no question.

Steve Bruce

“I understand their disappointment because there is no one more disappointed than I am.

“I am a resilient so and so, so I have to accept what is coming my way.

“I understand social media.

“All I can do is dust myself down and go back to work tomorrow.

“The supporters are entitled to their opinion and I accept that.

“You have to accept the criticism, which is fully justified.

“We should not be getting beaten with a chance to get to the semi-final for the first time in 45 years.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t done enough, so we have to accept what is coming our way and get ready for what is a huge challenge ahead of us in the Premier League.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 22 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brentford:

Dasilva 66

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 49% (46%) Newcastle 51% (54%)

Total shots were Brentford 14 (6) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Brentford 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (3)

Corners were Brentford 7 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Carroll 80), Fraser (Joelinton 65), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

