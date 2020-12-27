Opinion

Steve Bruce now exposed at Newcastle United after ‘overnight’ comment

Steve Bruce is absolutely shameless.

He comes out with so many excuses and so much nonsense, it is easy for certain things to end up buried under the rubbish that follows.

Press conferences before and after every match, quotes released through trusted journalist friends.

As Newcastle fans, we are subjected to a veritable Tsunami of absolutely embarrassing patter from this laughable excuse for a manager (head coach).

You may have forgotten it already but only 11 days ago Steve Bruce came out with this.

Having been totally dominated by recently promoted Leeds who have been away from the top flight for 16 years and even dropped into the third tier, Newcastle United getting a right run around by the newly promoted team playing such progressive football.

Steve Bruce was asked when Newcastle United can also at least try to play some attacking football.

The NUFC Head Coach replying:

“Progress is always going to be slow because you can’t just transform the way we want to go overnight.”

Now on this Sunday morning, I have just counted up exactly how many overnights Steve Bruce has had at Newcastle United.

Appointed on 17 July 2019, I count 529 overnights at St James Park for Steve Bruce, so far…

Now hold that thought.

Newcastle United were sent out with the usual ultra defensive tactics on Saturday night, it was against Manchester City, however, it could just so easily have been against Leeds, Fulham or Brentford.

Steve Bruce starting the match at the Etihad with the following 11 players:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie, M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron, Joelinton

Now this is a list of players that Steve Bruce has signed in his 529 overnights whilst at St James Park:

Jamal Lewis, Rodrigo Vilca, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick, Mark Gillespie, Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro, Nabil Bentaleb, Andy Carroll, Emil Krafth, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems, Joelinton

Now compare the two lists.

That’s right, out of 14 players Steve Bruce has signed, only one (Joelinton) was in the starting 11 against Man City. No wonder things don’t change ‘overnight’, Steve Bruce doesn’t have a plan, just muddles through from match to match with team selections, whilst using the same old negative clueless tactics. Obviously some of the above were unavailable through injury, or Steve Bruce deciding not to buy them at the end of loan spells he had arranged. However, the fact remains that Bruce has signed a lot of players and spent a lot of money (£100m+ net spend) without having any kind of clue about where he is trying to get to. Simply accumulating players as Mike Ashley not pressurising Steve Bruce to sell anybody in order to bring in anybody new.

I want you to then compare another two lists.

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

and this one

Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark, DeAndre Yedlin

The first of these two (lists) are the fourteen players who were used against Manchester City on Saturday night.

The second of the two lists are the players who see their contracts end in six months time, on 30 June 2021.

Yes, seven of the players used against Man City, including half the outfield players who started, are set to leave Newcastle at the end of the season.

Steve Bruce will tell you he is trying to build something at Newcastle United, that it won’t happen / transform ‘overnight’, the truth is that there is no plan, there never was any plan. Mike Ashley looking to crawl from season to season as always, with Steve Bruce haphazardly signing players that he has absolutely no plan on how to use.

Bringing new players in because he has been allowed / encouraged to do so, but nothing in his head, absolutely nothing, in terms of his ideal team, playing style, direction, whatever…

The journeyman Championship level manager (head coach) having won the lottery when Mike Ashley turned up out of the blue and offered him a golden ticket back into the Premier League, to the bemusement of the media and disgust of Newcastle fans.

Steve Bruce is living the dream, now managing at the biggest club he has ever been at as a boss, in the Premier League, after a career of total failure in management. Never having won a trophy, never finishing in the top eight of the Premier League, the only European campaign ending before the season got to September.

Steve Bruce has won the lottery, Newcastle fans are paying for it.

