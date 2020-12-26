Opinion

Steve Bruce has killed off Boxing Day

Boxing Day was for many years my favourite time of the festive season.

Plenty of football, time off work, I could relax and look forward to the selected games broadcasted on TV, have a few bets to add that extra bit of interest to the day.

Though I haven’t bothered gambling for a few years as it no longer hold any interest for it, I finally realised it was a mug’s game and I could do far better things with my money.

On Boxing Day night we travel to Manchester City and I’m not looking forward to it at all, not sure how many / any Newcastle United fans in general will be as well.

We are highly likely to see a good hammering and I’ll let you decide what kind of scoreline to predict for the match.

However, it’s not the anticipated hammering tonight that is putting me off, it’s the fact that we can expect nothing else but another embarrassing, shameless, pathetic, weak performance from this Steve Bruce led team.

Yes, if you offered me a result on the night in return for this turgid inept excuse for a football game plan Steve Bruce has brought on us, I would accept it, but these kind of Bruce tactics actually don’t even improve NUFC chances of picking up any points (5-0 on our last visit here).

I’m sick of the negativity every game, the sheer incompetence and the lack of any knowledge from Steve Bruce. Any other club and he’d have gone by now, no fanbase would put up with this nonsense. The terrible football, the ridiculous statements and excuses after every game that he makes. No integrity and no self-respect.

Steve Bruce is not the Newcastle United fan he likes to claim he is , any genuine NUFC fan wouldn’t put up with this, and there’s no way they’d deliberately play such negative anti-football we see game in game out with Steve Bruce. I’m sick of the pundits defending him and saying things like he hasn’t got the players or hasn’t had the money to play better and more expansive football.

That is a load of rubbish, as we see Marcelo Bielsa for example having a proper go at things with Leeds United. There is no way anybody can tell me that Leeds have better players on paper than Newcastle United. A newly promoted team which has had less money spent than Bruce has at Newcastle United in the 17 months, yet they’re a far better unit and they are playing football the proper way.

That can’t be all down to the players we currently have at Newcastle United. That is simply down to Steve Bruce and him alone.

He has had a £100m net spend on top of the squad he inherited and yet statistically we are worse in every department and are going backwards at an alarming rate.

I don’t hate Steve Bruce, I want him to be successful, but I want him sacked, as I feel he incapable of change and the football is not going to get better while he’s here.

I don’t expect us to be winning things or challenging for places in Europe but I do expect my team to have a go and be the best it can be, good honest football which I know we are capable of.

Speaking of honesty, I’d like honest analysis from the pundits and the media on Steve Bruce. This defence of Steve Bruce is not warranted, it’s disgraceful and unprofessional.

Comments welcome.

