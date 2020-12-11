News

Steve Bruce gives timeline of progress as Newcastle United able to play again

Steve Bruce has confirmed on Friday morning that the West Brom match goes ahead.

The NUFC Head Coach stating: ‘It’s been very, very difficult but thankfully we’re far better than where we were last Monday.’

Steve Bruce saying that he has got enough players to put out a team on Saturday, despite missing a large number of players.

Refusing to name individuals as well as exactly how many Newcastle players had been affected by the virus, Steve Bruce did though in comments elsewhere, confirm that NUFC had ended up with more cases than the eight that West Brom had at one point this year.

All eyes on the team sheet that will be revealed at 2pm on Saturday, to see exactly how far down to the bare bones the virus situation has actually affected Newcastle United.

In recent days, we have seen both Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie indicate that they are both fit and available for tomorrow’s match, and I’m guessing that we will see a starting eleven that won’t look too much different to what Steve Bruce would normally select, though probably at least a couple from the Under 23s getting a chance to grab a place on the bench.

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle:

“I’m not going to go into numbers but we’re in a better position than we were.

“Thankfully, since Monday, we’ve had all negative tests, twice.

“A couple of the injured players are back but, unfortunately, we’re going to be missing quite a few.

“On Monday, the results came back negative for everybody concerned.

“On Wednesday, there was another negative set, and that opened up the training ground.

“And since then, people who’ve had COVID and recovered from it, have also come back into the fold.

“At the start of the week, we had small groups – we went back to where we were in the first lockdown with training four of them at a time.

“Since Wednesday, we’ve been able to get on the grass and train properly, and prepare ourselves as best we can.”

Meanwhile, this is how the club reported what Steve Bruce had to say at the main press conference pre-West Brom:

“I have to say a big well done to the medical people at the club.

“It was incredible how it all developed. It’s been very, very difficult but thankfully we’re far better than where we were last Monday.

“We’ve been able to re-open the training ground. People have been tested twice and come back negative.

“We’ve got enough to hopefully win us the match.

“We hope we’ve curtailed it – it certainly looks that way.

“We still have some individuals self isolating.

“We have two or three players that have come back into the squad who have had it and tested negative.

“I have to respect the players and the staff and respect their wishes. Sometimes you want it to remain confidential and have that privacy. I think it’s only right I do that.

“It was a significant number of people in a tight-knit group.

“We will be without a chunk of players tomorrow but as of Monday we will have a few coming back that will help us.

“The club has done everything they can for the welfare of the players and staff.

“They’ve had their own individual programmes similar to when we went into lockdown. The fitness coach has been able to monitor them.

“We were back to full training on Wednesday and all of them bounced in having not played or trained. They enjoyed being back.”

