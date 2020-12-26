News

Steve Bruce confirms Mike Ashley Newcastle United plan

Steve Bruce was quizzed after making it three defeats and a draw in the last four matches.

Newcastle United having simply gone through the motions in losing 2-0 to a Manchester City side struggling for goals this season in the Premier League.

On Boxing Day night, the hosts didn’t really have to go for the knockout punch, Newcastle making clear from the start that they would settle for a (relatively) respectable defeat. Man City not pressing that hard once they made it 2-0, coasting through the remaining 35 minutes of the match.

Whilst we have all seen worse performances and heavier defeats, there is nothing quite so bad as expecting an easy win for the opposition with Newcastle not really having a serious effort on target, then finding out that to be pretty much exactly the case.

Newcastle United just a club crawling from one season to the next without any progressive longer-term plan whatsoever and the appointment of Steve Bruce simply further confirmation of that for so many NUFC fans.

For fans who hope to see some kind of ambition greater than that, Steve Bruce was keen to spell out exactly what Mike Ashley has laid out to him in terms of what is expected: ‘My remit is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.’

No more no less than Premier League survival, to ensure the top tier revenues continue to flow and Ashley’s retail empire still get their worldwide promotion and profile with the help of Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce:

“My remit is to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

“We are where we are.

“It’s been like this for the last four or five years.

“I will keep trying to edge us forward.

“The attitude was pleasing after a difficult week.

“You always know you will come here against a world-class team and we were beaten by the better side.

“It was a decent performance.

“The game in midweek [at Brentford] has gone.

“we needed to respond to the criticism and they have done as much as they could.

“They rolled their sleeves up and had a go.

“You accept mistakes, the one thing I wanted to see was a response from a poor display in midweek and they did that.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

