News

Special Offer – Watch Newcastle v Liverpool on Amazon Prime for free

You don’t get much in this life for free but you can watch the Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV match for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE) today (30 December) at 8pm.

In their second season now, Amazon Prime are in the Premier League UK Live market and have the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures, as well as a number of other games now with Pay Per View brought to a halt.

Altogether, they had the rights to 21 top tier December matches to be shown live on Amazon Prime, including two full rounds of Premier League matches, with Newcastle v Liverpool the final one.

Amazon Prime are offering a 30 day free trial to new customers and so if you sign up now, you would get to watch Newcastle v Liverpool.

Plus, you get the other benefits of Amazon Prime as listed below, including free postage when ordering goods from Amazon.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel before you exceed the 30 days if you don’t want it to continue, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£7.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle United Premier League matches, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including:

Unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows

Movie and TV downloads to mobile or tablet to watch offline

Amazon Originals in HDR on living room devices

Exclusive, hit TV shows before they air on British television

Unlimited FREE One-Day Delivery on millions of items

A choice of over 500,000 titles through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library

Unlimited photo storage with anywhere access to over 2 million songs on Prime Music

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United games live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

