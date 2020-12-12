News

Slaven Bilic says he is hurting after Newcastle: ‘They put one cross in and they scored the winner’

Slaven Bilic wasn’t a happy man at full-time at St James Park.

A really low quality game between two poor sides, the West Brom boss watched his side have the better of the game but end up losing.

The Baggies look near certainties to go down with a lack of quality throughout the team and Slaven Bilic was talking about fine margins after this latest defeat.

With only one win in 12 Premier League games now, the West Brom manager sees an ever increasing uphill task, declaring: ‘We’re going home empty-handed and that hurts.’

Slaven Bilic claiming: ‘I think we deserved something from the game.’

Difficult to argue with that but reality is that Newcastle had the quality to finish two of the small number of clear chances that came their way, Almiron and Gayle with confident finishes.

Slaven Bilic would dream of having that quality, as he watched Charlie Austin huff and puff throughout the second-half.

At one point, Newcastle United had Wilson, Gayle, Joelinton and Almiron as their most forward quartet that cost £90m, far more than the entire West Brom squad cost.

That kind of difference in expenditure should have seen a far more dominant display by Newcastle.

However, another three points towards Newcastle’s survival as NUFC fans wonder if this side are capable of better football and a more attacking emphasis than we saw today.

Slaven Bilic speaking to the official club site:

“I think we deserved something from the game.

“We had a really bad start.

“We gave a cheap goal away in the first minute.

“In the first half they were stronger than us, they were first to the second balls, they were better in 50-50s.

“We had a much better mentality in the second half – we were brighter, stronger, better.

“We equalised and then the game became stretched after that.

“We had waves. They had waves.

“We were trying to get into the pockets with Filip and Conor.

“We kept getting into good situations but we didn’t turn those situations into chances.

“They put one cross in and they scored the winner.

“We should’ve had enough bodies to stop it.

“We are all very disappointed. It was a game of very fine margins.

“We’re going home empty-handed and that hurts.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Saturday 12 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 1, Gayle 82

West Brom:

Furlong 50

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 54% (57%) Newcastle 46% (43%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (9) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were West Brom 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Murphy 80), Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Gayle 69), Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Yedlin 86), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

