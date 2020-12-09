News

Sky Sports – West Brom match to go ahead as no appeal despite handful of Newcastle players now isolating

Sky Sports have reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Newcastle v West Brom match is set to go ahead.

The broadcaster stating that their information is that there are a ‘handful’ of Newcastle United players that are now currently isolating – but that won’t stop the match taking place.

Sky Sports say that no appeal has gone in from Newcastle asking to postpone Saturday’s match, from what they have been told.

It is less than 72 hours until the 3pm kick-off on Saturday at St James Park and it is indeed Sky Sports who are putting the match out live.

So it is fair to say that they would have been one of the first to be notified, if indeed there was any such request made to put back this match.

When the Premier League released their official statement (see below) last Tuesday revealing that Aston Villa v Newcastle had been called off, they stated that the Newcastle United not allowed to train together was the key reason.

Newcastle believed to have more than enough players who weren’t self-isolating to have fulfilled the fixture BUT the Newcastle United squad : ‘are unable to train and adequately and safely prepare for their match on Friday.’

The NUFC training ground reopened at last on Tuesday, with the players reported to have trained, but in small groups and / or socially distancing.

However, Newcastle United confirmed in a Tweet on Wednesday that full group training was taking place today.

So whilst some Newcastle players may be ruled out of Saturday’s match due to self-isolating, the rest of them are back in full training and more than enough available to meet the 14 man squad that clubs had been told ahead of the season kicking off, was the minimum needed to be available for a game to go ahead.

Premier League Official Statement:

‘Following a Premier League Board meeting today, Newcastle United’s fixture at Aston Villa, due to be played at 20:00 GMT, Friday 4 December, has been postponed.

Newcastle lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public Health England North East (PHE) advising that their training facilities remain closed.

The Premier League Board agreed, as a consequence, that the club are unable to train and adequately and safely prepare for their match on Friday.

The decision has been taken in consultation with Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and following extensive consultation with PHE and Premier League medical advisors, with the health of players and staff the priority.

Newcastle correctly notified PHE regarding a number of positive COVID-19 test results, which is standard practice under Government and Premier League guidelines.

PHE convened a meeting with Newcastle and the Premier League yesterday to assess the situation and advised the club’s training ground should remain closed and no group training would be permitted between players until Friday at the earliest.

All players and training ground staff will be re-tested this week and another meeting between the club, PHE and the Premier League will take place to assess the test results.

The Premier League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Aston Villa in due course.’

