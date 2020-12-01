Opinion

Simon Jordan reveals exactly how much he knows about what is happening at Newcastle United

Simon Jordan has been talking about his favourite subject once again.

The former mobile phone salesman giving an insight into the goings on at Newcastle United.

Simon Jordan revealing the full extent of his knowledge of what is happening with NUFC.

Simon Jordan building on some great work from another Newcastle United expert, Danny Murphy.

Jordan (see below) lecturing Newcastle United fans after Danny Murphy said this on Match of The Day at the weekend:

“I don’t know what they [Newcastle fans] want from Steve Bruce.

“You know, he has to be pragmatic with the squad he has got.

“He hasn’t got a lot of money to spend.

“He has made some superb signings.

“Look at where they are in the table.

“Look at what he did last season.

“I think he deserves great credit.”

Simon Jordan speaking to Talksport:

“Newcastle United fans have a desire to see their team play in a certain way but their biggest problem is with Mike Ashley [not Steve Bruce].

“Steve Bruce was a Mike Ashley appointment and…Newcastle fans will be enraged [with this], I don’t see that the style of play under Rafa Benitez was so wonderful to look at.

“So this notion that Rafa Benitez was the hero because he went up against Mike Ashley and got them out the Championship…

“Which I believe Steve Bruce would have done [as well] if the roles had been swapped.

“At times Newcastle look a decent side, although I thought they were dreadful against Brighton earlier on in the season, [whilst] I have seen them [this season] when Saint-Maximin has been in full flow and they have looked a very decent side.

“But Newcastle fans have a right and an ambition to see expansive football in the Premier League.

“They don’t [though] want to see expansive football getting them relegated to the Championship, they want to see top quality players playing for Newcastle.

“Callum Wilson has gone up there and been a success, he has got Almiron playing better and achieving things.

“I think that with the personnel Steve Bruce has got, he has got them running at ninety to ninety five percent of per capacity.

“Newcastle [simply] need better players.

“Steve Bruce is a decent manager who is operating at a decent level, he went in there and a large proportion of Newcastle fans weren’t going to give him the benefit of the doubt and haven’t changed their mind.

“Some of the way Newcastle have played has helped them with that mindset.

“I do feel Danny Murphy’s article is probably about right.

“What is it you [Newcastle fans] expect?

“Yes you want more expansive play but he doesn’t have the squad or the personnel for it.”

Like myself, you might feel you have heard this (Simon Jordan’s latest above) all before.

Yes, obvious you / we have, however, I think it is interesting to look at what Simon Jordan has actually said.

What this ongoing (never ending) saga is all about, is football pundits / ‘experts’ / journalists saying that the overwhelming opinion of Newcastle United fans is wrong, that they (pundits / experts) know better.

The Newcastle fans who repeatedly point out how desperate the football has been under Steve Bruce and also claim that this over the top negativity (of tactics / formation) is unnecessary, tend to all have one thing in common. They all watch pretty much every Newcastle match and form their opinions from that.

So far, Newcastle United have played some 75 hours (including added time) or so of Premier League football under Steve Bruce.

How many hours of NUFC playing live (on TV) under Steve Bruce have Simon Jordan, Danny Murphy and other ‘experts’ watched? I bet in almost every case we are talking minutes, if that, not hours. Instead, they form their opinions of Newcastle under Bruce based on mainly seeing the goals, possibly highlights sometimes. Maybe Murphy occasionally watches some parts of Newcastle United live but only maybe if say working for MOTD that day.

Look at what Simon Jordan actually says above, he makes it obvious that he has hardly, if at all, watched Newcastle United play this season and his knowledge is minimal.

“Callum Wilson has gone up there and been a success, he has got Almiron playing better and achieving things.”

It would be a bit difficult to not spot that Callum Wilson has done exceptionally well, getting seven goals from eight PL strikers on target, with the service so minimal due to Bruce’s negative tactics. However, Simon Jordan clearly hasn’t got a clue that before the Palace match, Steve Bruce had left Almiron out of five of the first nine PL matches of the season. So claiming Almiron’s supposed form as a pointer to how well Bruce has done, is a classic.

“…when Saint-Maximin has been in full flow and they have looked a very decent side.”

Another classic. Which exactly are these matches where Allan Saint-Maximin has ‘been in full flow’??? We all love ASM but for whatever reason he simply hasn’t been at it this season. The Burnley match where he got a goal and an assist is the only good game he has had, no doubt Simon Jordan seeing the goals on MOTD. Claiming this as another pointer to Bruce’s management is laughable, especially when Steve Bruce had dropped ASM for the Palace match, before then it was claimed ‘injury’ had also come along for Saint-Maximin.

“Newcastle fans have a right and an ambition to see expansive football in the Premier League. They don’t [though] want to see expansive football getting them relegated to the Championship, they want to see top quality players playing for Newcastle.”

Honestly, why should doing something other than trying to defend all 90 minutes be seen as some crazy plan that would be sure to get Newcastle relegated?

“What is it you [Newcastle fans] expect?”

As always it is presented as though Newcastle fans are expecting their team to play like a peak Barca or Real Madrid, or 1970 Brazil style. When in reality we are looking at Southampton, Leeds, Villa, Brighton and pretty much every other team apart from maybe Burnley, asking why can’t NUFC give it a go like them?

“Yes you want more expansive play but he doesn’t have the squad or the personnel for it.”

Steve Bruce inherited a Newcastle team that had the seventh best defence in each of Rafa’s two Premier League seasons, however, Mike Ashley had refused to back the manager whatsoever once Rafa got promotion, a pretty much zero net spend in his three and a bit years at the club.

Bruce inherits a solid squad and has now been backed by Mike Ashley with a £100m+ net spend the past 16 months, most of that on attacking players. Almiron only started nine PL games under Rafa so Bruce inherited him and then has added Wilson, Joelinton, Fraser, Carroll and ASM.

Do Newcastle United really have a worse squad than the likes of Southampton, Brighton, Villa, Leeds and others? Or just a worse manager / head coach?

With the likes of Fulham and West Brom, plus Sheffield United struggling so badly, why would anybody expect this Newcastle squad to be relegated if they try and play a more attacking game? If the squad is really so poor after that £100m+ net spend and wages going up, well then Steve Bruce surely has to take responsibility for that as well, after all, he has insisted he has the final say on any player being signed.

“I don’t see that the style of play under Rafa Benitez was so wonderful to look at. So this notion that Rafa Benitez was the hero because he went up against Mike Ashley and got them out the Championship…”

None of us loved a lot of the football that was played under Rafa BUT we respected the job he was doing and it was seen as a means to an end, not an end in itself. He couldn’t do more than finish top of the Championship after having to totally rebuild the squad (the Villa squad managed by Steve Bruce for most of that season cost more than Newcastle’s), then only allowed to do loans and budget buys, Benitez did a great job in stabilising NUFC back in the Premier League.

Newcastle fans respected the job in difficult circumstances he did but weren’t dancing in the streets grinding out many of the results.

However, there were massive signs that he was turning it around, in Rafa’s final 28 games, Newcastle had the eighth best form in the Premier League. Once Almiron arrived in January 2019 it helped allow Rafa to go more on the offensive and the final 16 matches of that 2018/19 season saw NUFC with the fifth highest number of points and fifth highest number of goals in those games.

This is all old ground for most of you but Simon Jordan and his mates have to be confronted with the reality.

Rafa Benitez was improving Newcastle United bit by bit on a tight budget and then had them playing better and better football where possible, if he had then been given £100m+ net spend these past 16 months to bring in the kind of signings he had wanted to do so previously, Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy wouldn’t be saying that Benitez now had no choice but to play totally negative football and staying up would be a magnificent achievement.

