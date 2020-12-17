News

Scott Parker talks about returning to St James Park for first time as a manager

Scott Parker left Newcastle United in June 2007, just after Mike Ashley had taken over the club.

Sam Allardyce selling the midfielder to West Ham for £7m, bringing in the likes of Joey Barton and Alan Smith as replacements.

A popular committed player, Glenn Roeder made him Newcastle United Captain after Alan Shearer retired in 2006.

Taking over at Fulham as caretaker manager in February 2019, Scott Parker saw out that season with three wins and six defeats as they slid back into the Championship.

The final game of that season saw Rafa Benitez celebrate what turned out to be his final Newcastle match, a 4-0 hammering of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Given a two year contract, Scott Parker did a great job in taking Fulham straight back up via the play-offs.

Now he returns to St James Park for the first time as a manager, with his team now running into some form.

The last four games seeing a 2-1 win at Leicester before losing 2-0 at Man City, followed by so unlucky not to beat Liverpool at Craven Cottage in a 1-1 draw, before following up with a goalless draw at home to Brighton in midweek.

After conceding 18 in the opening nine PL matches, the last four have seen Scott Parker tighten things up with just another four conceded in those matches.

A win for Newcastle would see them on 20 points after 13 games but in a season where the usual teams at the top have accumulated far less points, a win for Fulham would see them definitely out of the relegation zone and only five points behind NUFC.

Scott Parker talking at his pre-Newcastle press conference, quotes from the official Fulham site:

“They [Newcastle United] are a good side, a very well organised side with individuals in their team that can cause you problems.

“They have got a manager in Steve [Bruce] who’s done a fantastic job throughout his career.

“Look, it’s a tough place to go, St James’ Park.

“I played there for a couple of years so I understand what it’s like there.

“They’ve got quality, so it will be a tough, tough game for us, but one we’re looking forward to.

“It’s definitely a game where we want to go up there and try and win. It’s a game that we want to try and take points from.

“Newcastle have had some up and down results, like a lot of teams this year, but they’re a very good side who will cause teams problems.

“They’ve got some very good personnel in their team.

“But in saying that, we’re in a good run, we’re in a good vein of form, so for sure we’re going to go up there and try and win the game.

“Everyone’s okay except for Bobby [De Cordova-Reid] who’s got a little bit of an issue.

“We’ll see where he is in a bit more detail tomorrow [Friday] and then we can make a better call.

“I’m not sure at the moment [whether Kenny Tete could replace De Cordova-Reid if necessary], maybe it’s still a bit too early for Kenny in terms of where he is.

“He’s been in training now for a little while, but with the demands of the Premier League and what that entails it may come too soon.

“But again, we’ll have to see where we are tomorrow, see what the options are, and we’ll go from there.”

