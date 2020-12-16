News

Sam Allardyce accepts defeat with Real Madrid and confirmed as new West Brom manager

Former Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce is back in the Premier League.

On 16 May 2018 he was given his marching orders by Everton.

Now two years and seven months later he is back in the top tier with West Brom.

An official announcement (see below) from the Baggies confirming the Sam Allardyce appointment late on Wednesday afternoon.

This followed an earlier official WBA statement four hours beforehand that revealed Slaven Bilic had been sacked.

All a bit embarrassing for West Brom as clearly the decision had been taken long before today and indeed before what proved to be Slaven Bilic’ final match.

Saturday’s defeat to a fortunate Steve Bruce and Newcastle United was obviously the final straw, but clearly not wanting any new manager to start off with a hammering, West Brom delayed the move / announcement until after their game at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

However, ironically / amusingly, West Brom actually got an excellent 1-1 draw. The WBA board looking a little foolish now, as Slaven Bilic got a point thanks to what you’d imagine – an inspired goalkeeping performance, defying the stats of 77% Man City possession and 26 shots, whilst West Brom had only one effort on target and scored a flukey deflected own goal!

With Bilic’ backroom staff sacked as well, it looked clearly as if this was a done deal, with a replacement already lined up.

Straight BetVictor putting up odds on the next manager and Sam Allardyce 1/6 favourite!

You just wonder what West Brom would have done if Slaven Bilic had carried a little bit more luck and won against Manchester City…with obviously already an agreement with Sam Allardyce in place, it would have been totally bizarre to see Bilic sacked after a win at the Etihad.

For Sam Allardyce, clearly he has finally had to accept that the phone call is not going to come from Real Madrid, so back into a Premier League relegation battle he goes on an 18 month contract.

West Brom official statement:

‘West Bromwich Albion are delighted to confirm the appointment of Sam Allardyce as the club’s new Head Coach.

The experienced boss, who has 512 Premier League games to his name, arrives at Albion with his long-time assistant, Sammy Lee.

The Dudley-born manager returns to The Hawthorns more than 30 years after starting his coaching career with the Baggies under former boss Brian Talbot in 1989.

He has now taken the reins at a record eight Premier League clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and in his last role, Everton.

The 66-year-old, who agreed terms on an 18-month contract earlier today, will take training on Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa (ko 7.15pm).

Sporting and Technical Director, Luke Dowling, said: “In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

