Remy Cabella star man against Chelsea and scores for Krasnodar in surprise result

Remy Cabella arrived at Newcastle United as a much sought after player by many clubs.

The playmaker almost singlehandedly kept Montpellier up in 2013/14, scoring 14 goals and grabbing 5 assists.

Newcastle wanted him to sign mid-season but the player insisted on staying to ensure the French club wouldn’t drop out of Ligue 1.

His form was such that he went to Brazil in summer 2014 as part of France’s World Cup squad, before then linking up with Newcastle for the 2014/15 season, what could possibly go wrong…

Maybe under a better manager than Alan Pardew (and John Carver) he could have been a success but instead he and Newcastle were a disaster, as Remy Cabella managed only one Premier League goal and two assists all season, as NUFC only avoided relegation on the last day of the season.

Newcastle never really recovered and their downward spiral continued until the arrival of Rafa Benitez.

As for Remy Cabella, he returned to France and joined Marseille on loan with a £6m permanent deal then triggered, which gave Newcastle half their money back.

However, the Premier League experience had maybe affected the midfielder long-term, as two poor seasons with Marseille saw him towards the end on the bench more often than not.

Loaned out to St Etienne at the start of the 2017/18 season and then a £4m permanent deal ahead of the 2018/19 season, Remy Cabella once again hit top form in those two years. Such was his form, the French media wondered if he might force his way back into the France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but it wasn’t to be.

However, he did eventually make his way to Russia, Remy Cabella signing for Krasnodar in July 2019 and helped them finish third in the Russian League last season and qualify for the Champions League.

The now 30 year old former Newcastle player has been in cracking form, in 14 starts this season in Champions League and Russian league, he has now scored eight goals.

The latest came last night (Tuesday) at Stamford Bridge, Remy Cabella man of the match for the visitors as they got an excellent 1-1 draw with Cabella the scorer (watch it below at 0.52):

The Whoscored automated match ratings making Remy Cabella clear top man for Krasnodar:

Of all the players Newcastle signed from France, I think Remy Cabella was the one who had the biggest potential that was wasted, due to having a manager like Alan Pardew who was clueless in how he handled the playmaker.

