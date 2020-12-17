Opinion

Reading these comments after Leeds defeat I question what Newcastle United fans are saying

Along with all other Newcastle United fans, I sat and watched the first half of the Leeds game last night with a mixture of anticipation and intrepidation…

Would we be dominated, would we dominate, would we simply give up as has happened so many times before?

What I witnessed in the first half was however, one of the most entertaining 45 minutes of football I’ve watched all season thus far.

This was superseded however by the second half.

This was hands down the best game of football I’ve witnessed this season, one which, let’s be honest, Leeds deserved to win, though not by the margin they did and, had the stonewall penalty been awarded, who knows where we’d be now.

But I have one huge problem with it…

As Newcastle United fans, throughout the Ashley, Pardew, Allardyce, Ardiles etc etc periods, dating even back to the 19th century, I have heard the same thing from Newcastle fans: “We don’t care if we lose, as long as we’re entertained and the team has tried their best.”

Do we all agree with that? Yes? Good.

Bullsh.t.

The number of fansites and fan forums I’ve visited after game and seen nothing but vitriolic comments slating at least half the team and the tactics employed, has been legion.

The comments are, in all honesty, generally true…But we, as fans, have long defended our club by stating we would be satisfied if our team tried and if our team entertained us. In my mind they did that on Wednesday night. They let themselves down at the end, but they bloody put a shift in.

As a fanbase we cannot contradict ourselves en masse and we can’t give our naysayers any more ammunition.

We love the club, we know we do, but we do ourselves no favours sometimes when we criticise a half decent performance.

I will be among the first to criticise a bad performance but also among the first to defend a team who’s worked their collective backsides off.

And that is what I saw last night.

Comments and constructive debate very welcome.

