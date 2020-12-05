News

Premier League schedule this weekend laid out – Best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicks off again today.

Newcastle United should have been at Villa Park last night but the virus outbreak put paid to that.

Newcastle fans now left hoping things will be back on track so the game at St James Park can go ahead against West Brom next Saturday (12 December – 3pm).

The other nine Premier League matches do go ahead though in Newcastle’s (and Villa’s) absence.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all nine matches are to be played and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

As you look at the matches, I suppose it all depends on where you see Newcastle United competing this season.

The first match is Burnley v Everton and if you think under Ashley and Bruce it is only about avoiding relegation, then you will be wanting a win for the scousers. However, if you have any other hopes / ambitions, then surely you’ll want Burnley to come out on top.

Likewise, Fulham when they take on Man City etc etc.

The lowest Newcastle United can be after this weekend is fifteenth, if Palace and Arsenal both win.

Whilst the highest is twelfth, Newcastle actually standing a chance of moving up a place if both Palace and Arsenal fail to win, plus Leeds lose by two or more.

Interesting to see how all three of the promoted clubs get on, as Newcastle play all three within an eight day period starting with West Brom.

This is how Newcastle United’s upcoming match schedule looks:

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Weekend of Saturday 2 January 2021

Newcastle v Leicester

Weekend of Saturday 9 January 2021

FA Cup third round – Arsenal v Newcastle

