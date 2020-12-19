News

Premier League schedule laid out this weekend – Best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicks off again today.

Newcastle United taking on Fulham at 8pm later tonight.

The other nine Premier League matches spread out in these virus impacted times, three before NUFC play and then six to follow on Sunday and Monday.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all ten matches are to be played and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

As you look at the matches, if every result went in Newcastle’s favour, including a win over Fulham, then NUFC could be top ten after this weekend.

In terms of worst case scenario in the Premier League table after this weekend’s matches, only Arsenal can overtake Newcastle and they would need to win at Everton as well as NUFC losing to Fulham.

However, probably best to take a slightly longer-term view when considering the weekend’s matches.

After playing Fulham tonight, as you can seen from upcoming fixtures detailed below, Steve Bruce and his team then face Man City, Liverpool and Leicester in the league.

With every chance of picking up zero points from those three games, failure to get anything but three points tonight, is bound to get Steve Bruce looking over his shoulder at those below him and his team.

Arsenal are away at Everton but then the next three clubs (if ignoring Fulham) are all at home – Brighton v (bottom club) Sheffield United, Burnley v Wolves and West Brom v Aston Villa.

So, a win for Newcastle and heading onto 20 points tonight, would give a lot of assurance / confidence heading into Christmas, even though the schedule that immediately follows looks challenging.

However, anything less than beating Fulham and we are all set to be looking ahead and analysing the following rounds of matches a lot more closely.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

Sunday 3 January

Newcastle v Leicester (2.15pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 5 January / Wednesday 6 January

***If Newcastle beat Brentford, their League Cup semi-final would be played on one of these nights.

Saturday 9 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (FA Cup third round) – (5.30pm) BBC1

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle(6pm) Sky Sports

Monday 18 January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 23 January

FA Cup fourth round weekend

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle v Leeds (6pm) BT Sport

Saturday 30 January

Everton v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

