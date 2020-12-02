News

Premier League goalkeepers making most saves so far this season – Karl Darlow loses crown

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Well in Martin Dubravka, Newcastle fans certainly feel that they have got one of the best in the English top tier.

For two and a half years he has been outstanding, not missing a single Premier League match.

However, pre-season injury and surgery, meant that after over two and a half years out of the first team, Karl Darlow had to step back into the Premier League.

Not having played since a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in February 2018, Karl Darlow has quickly had plenty to occupy him once the 2020/21 PL season kicked off.

The Newcastle United keeper going well clear of the competition in terms of Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves this season.

However, ironically after playing away at Crystal Palace for the first time since that game 33 months, Karl Darlow has lost his crown.

Karl Darlow was Newcastle’s man of the match and made key saves to set up the platform for NUFC to win with those two late goals, however, the number of saves required was lower than usual.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers after the ten PL rounds of games so far this season:

As you can see, West Brom’s Sam Johnstone has sneaked one ahead of the Newcastle keeper when it comes to saves made.

Then with Newcastle’s game at Villa now postponed, Sam Johnstone is now set to stretch his lead this weekend over Darlow, with Aaron Ramsdale set to also overtake the NUFC goalkeeper.

