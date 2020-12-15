News

Premier League form table makes interesting reading ahead of Leeds v Newcastle

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Leeds United.

Over seventeen years since the two clubs last met in the top tier at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa the one working the oracle and finally getting Leeds back into the Premier League.

Newcastle United are now ninth in the Premier League form table.

Picking up ten points from a possible eighteen, with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

As for Leeds, they started the season with ten points from a possible eighteen, looking set for a very decent season. One where their attacking style would bring at least as many good days as bad days, scoring twelve and conceding nine as they picked up three wins, a draw and two defeats.

However, they have found the next (last) six games a lot tougher, only four points from a possible eighteen, four defeats with only the win at Everton and goalless draw at home to Arsenal picking up any points.

Leeds have also gone from generally outscoring the opposition to now the opposite, scoring only five in these past six matches but conceded a worrying thirteen.

A win for Newcastle would almost certainly put them in the top half of the table but a win for Leeds by two goals or more would see them overtake the Magpies and potentially push Steve Bruce’s team as low as fourteenth after this set of midweek fixtures.

All to play for at this early stage of the season and for Leeds they will be desperate to improve on these recent results which put them third bottom of the Premier League form table below.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Leeds with latest one listed first:

Leeds 1 West Ham 2

Chelsea 3 Leeds 1

Everton 0 Leeds 1

Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Crystal Palace 4 Leeds 1

Leeds 1 Leicester 4

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1