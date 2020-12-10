News

Premier League clubs with most points in PL 29 year history – Interesting

Which Premier League club has accumulated the most points in the competition’s history?

The Premier League era having kicked off with the 1992/93 season, meaning we have now had 28 full PL seasons and the current one which is almost a third of the way through.

The Premier League have answered the question themselves, by sending out a message via their official Twitter account.

That Tweet listed the ten clubs to have the highest current points totals.

These are the clubs and in brackets is how many seasons (including the current 2020/21 one) that each of the ten have spent in the top tier in the Premier League era:

Man Utd – 2,253 pts (29)

Arsenal – 2,024 pts (29)

Chelsea – 2,019 pts (29)

Liverpool – 1,972 pts (29)

Spurs – 1,678 pts (29)

Everton – 1,493 pts (29)

Man City – 1,468 pts (24)

Newcastle – 1,330 pts (26)

Aston Villa – 1,273 pts (26)

West Ham – 1,154 pts (25)

Not a massive surprise to see Manchester United at the top, nor Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool who follow.

Indeed, no surprise either that the top six points accumulators are also the only six who have been a permanent top division side in this Premier League era.

You then have Manchester City in seventh spot who have seen their points total go onto another level since Sheikh Mansour bought them success.

Interesting then of course to see Newcastle United in eighth place, despite having spent three of the last 29 seasons outside the top tier.

If you break it down to seasons / games under Mike Ashley and what went before, you of course get even more insight.

In 14 full Premier League seasons pre-Ashley, Newcastle United played 540 PL games (all seasons 38 matches, apart from first two that were 42 games each), a total of 829 points accumulated at an average of 1.54 points per game.

Under Mike Ashley, as well as the two Championship seasons, there have been 11 full PL seasons and 10 games, giving a total of 428 PL matches in total and 501 points accumulated, at an average of 1.17 points per match.

To give a better perspective on what those average numbers of points per game would look like over the course of a full 38 match season, they work out roughly at 59 points pre-Ashley and 44 under this owner.

Looking back, these points totals would typically give you seventh and thirteenth as your rough average finishes in the Premier League and indeed that has been the case these past two seasons, Newcastle ending up 13th in both 2018/19 and 2019/20 with 45 points and 44 points respectively.

This really tells the story of Newcastle United in the history of the Premier League era.

If you are averaging 59 points a season, if you get a year where you can improve by even a fairly small number of points, that should guarantee you top six and Europa League football and often a real chance of competing for top four.

Alternatively, if you average 44 points then only a small number of points less than that and you are guaranteed a relegation fight and often a real risk of relegation.

We are talking life before and after Mike Ashley bought Newcastle United.

For those in the media and elsewhere who say Newcastle United are nothing special in the modern era and apart from a massive fanbase have little / nothing else to mark them down as contenders higher up the league. The fact that despite Mike Ashley dragging us down, Newcastle United are in the top eight when it comes to picking up points in the Premier League era, tells you that away from the ‘big’ six, Newcastle United are a club who could and should be doing a whole lot better and if ran with ambition, may prove problematic to those who have become accustomed to life at the top.

