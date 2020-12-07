News

Premier League announce new virus test results including Newcastle United players

Newcastle United players were once again not allowed to go to the NUFC training ground on Monday.

The players not having done any group training since Thursday 26 November, the day before they played away at Crystal Palace.

Reports earlier today said that there were hopes that a return to training on Tuesday might be possible, ahead of the scheduled game against West Brom on Saturday at St James Park.

The past week had brought reports of further Newcastle United players having tested positive, though the club refused to say exactly how many.

The Telegraph stating earlier today that the total number of positive cases Newcastle United have seen is well into double figures.

The chances of training being able to resume resting massively on test results Newcastle United were set to get today (Monday 7 December).

The Premier League have now confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

In an official statement (see below), they revealed that between Monday 30 November and Sunday 6 December, 1,381 players and Club staff were tested.

Of those 1,483 tests, fourteen of them proved positive, which will include the new positive cases this past week amongst Newcastle United players (and staff).

In the previous 13 rounds of Premier League testing this season, only once was there more than 10 cases reported in a single week, so this latest week’s total of 14 is higher than usual. Once again, no idea though how many NUFC players this might include.

The communication and leadership at the club has been typically appalling during this virus situation, absolutely no sighting of Lee Charnley or indeed anybody else taking responsibility and showing leadership at the club, whilst even updates via the club website and / or social media have been minimal.

The thirteen previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 7 December 2020:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 30 November and Sunday 6 December, 1,483 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were 14 new positive tests.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

