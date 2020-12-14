Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings after Saturday’s victory

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 2-1 victory, as Newcastle won it late.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Saturday 12 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 1, Gayle 82

West Brom:

Furlong 50

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 54% (57%) Newcastle 46% (43%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (9) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were West Brom 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Murphy 80), Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Gayle 69), Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Yedlin 86), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

(After stating virus cases would stay confidential, Steve Bruce now praises Newcastle star who bounced back – Read HERE)

(Really pleased as Newcastle United pair work their way back in and save the day – Read our Match Report HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Slaven Bilic says he is hurting after Newcastle: ‘They put one cross in and they scored the winner’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s victory – Read HERE)

