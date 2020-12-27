Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings after Saturday's defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Manchester City player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 2-0 defeat, as the pressure mounts ever further on Steve Bruce.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

