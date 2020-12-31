Please give us your Newcastle v Liverpool player ratings after Wednesday’s draw

Player Ratings

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0 – Wednesday 30 December 8pm

Possession was Liverpool 73% Newcastle 27%

Total shots were Liverpool 11 Newcastle 8

Shots on target Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 12 Newcastle 5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie (Lewis 86), Murphy (Almiron 67), Joelinton, Wilson

Dubravka, Shelvey, Carroll, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

