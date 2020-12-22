Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Brentford player ratings after Tuesday’s defeat

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Brentford player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-0 defeat, as the pressure mounts ever further on Steve Bruce.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 22 December 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brentford:

Dasilva 66

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 49% (46%) Newcastle 51% (54%)

Total shots were Brentford 14 (6) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Brentford 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (3)

Corners were Brentford 7 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Carroll 80), Fraser (Joelinton 65), Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce prepares for cup defeat backlash “We have to accept what is coming our way” – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments about Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Absolutely scathing but the truth – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 Match Report -As Steve Bruce’s life raft floats away – Read HERE)

(Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s cup knockout – Read HERE)

