Pep Guardiola has had his say about beating Newcastle United – Steve Bruce loving it…

Pep Guardiola watched on as Manchester City completed a regulation 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

The home side completely dominating the match but only one goal in each half as the end product.

Nevertheless, the Man City boss coming out with a striking comment that Steve Bruce no doubt loved.

Pep Guardiola declaring after beating Newcastle, that: ‘It was the best performance of the season…’

The Man City boss then going on to qualify that by saying that it was the ‘best performance’ of the season so far, in terms of his team playing ‘one rhythm’, in terms of ‘everyone has to be in the right position and do his job.’

Stunning saves by Karl Darlow and Pep Guardiola pointing out his players missed ‘two chances two metres from the goal’, helped to keep the score down, Steve Bruce and Newcastle United also fortunate that the likes of Aguero and Jesus not available to start the game, no doubt saved them from a bigger defeat as well.

It was nice of Steve Bruce to send out his team with so little ambition that it helped Manchester City to find their pass and pass and pass nice rhythm. Whilst for Steve Bruce, he will no doubt have stored that treasure away to be used in press conferences to come, Pep Guardiola saying it took Manchester City’s ‘best performance of the season’ to overcome Brucey’s NUFC side.

The NUFC Head Coach may even turn up for the pre-Liverpool press conference with a big badge featuring Pep’s quote, ‘proof’ of what a great job he (Steve Bruce) is doing.

Pep Guardiola talking to the official Man City site after beating Newcastle 2-0:

“We did really well.

“It was a tough game with the weather conditions.

“We struggled to score goals but we played like we needed to play.

“It was important the way we played.

“It was the best performance of the season in terms of [the fact that]: our football has to be played in one rhythm – it can’t be up and down all the time.

“We have to make a tempo.

“To do this, everyone has to be in the right position and do his job.

“It’s not easy with ten players behind the ball but the guys did really well and I’m glad for the way we played.

“Results are a consequence of the way we play.

“We are getting better – the players realise why it is important to do what we do.

“Our success in the past has been [a product of]: everyone in his position, doing what he has to do.

“The players were incredible – everyone was so focused and we made a good performance.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t score more but it was good.

“We have to improve on our clinical situation – we missed two chances two metres from the goal. When we improve here, we will score many goals.

“We climbed some positions [in the table] but now, we don’t stop.

“In less than 48 hours, we have another game at Goodison Park and we will try to play well.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 26 December 2020 8pm

Goals:

Manchester City:

Gundogan 14, Torres 55

Possession was Man City 76% Newcastle 24%

Total shots were Man City 11 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 6 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man City 7 Newcastle 3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie (Lewis 66), M Longstaff, Hayden, Murphy, Almiron (Gayle 82), Joelinton (Carroll 71)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Wilson, Krafth, Manquillo, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

