Outstanding form as Newcastle United star tops Premier League table of most clearances and blocks

Two Newcastle United players feature in a newly published stats table.

The table shows players who have the most combined clearances and blocks this season per 90 minutes, after the 11 rounds of Premier League games so far.

One NUFC star at the very top.

Great to see Jamaal Lascelles getting on the end of things, making the clearances and blocks, featuring in 11th place on this list.

A total of 46, which is as a result of nine shots blocked, plus 37 clearances.

However, way out ahead at the top is another Newcastle United defender, Federico Fernandez.

The blocks/clearances table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Another brilliant signing by Rafa Benitez, no surprise to see Federico Fernandez performing so well, an Argentine international who has spent the past decade playing in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League, including under Rafa at Napoli where they also featured in the Champions League.

Quite remarkable that despite Newcastle’s game at Aston Villa having been postponed, Federico Fernandez has still made more clearances than any other Premier League player (none of the ‘big’ six players will come close either).

Whilst when it comes to blocks, such as the one that saved a certain goal when Newcastle were 0-0 with Palace in the last match, Federico Fernandez has almost twice as many (17) and the next closest (nine).

