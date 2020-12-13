News

Now three of the Newcastle United players confirm they tested positive – Report

An unspecified number of Newcastle United players were still unavailable when the Magpies took on West Brom.

Steve Bruce said in advance of the match on Friday that a ‘big chunk’ of the squad were unavailable, some because they were still self-isolating, whilst others were feeling fatigued and not back to full fitness according to the NUFC Head Coach.

Bruce once again stating that he wouldn’t be saying exactly how many Newcastle United players or staff had tested positive in these last few weeks, nor naming any individuals.

This left Newcastle fans looking for clues as to which players had been impacted by the virus and of course awaiting with particular interest who exactly would and wouldn’t be in the squad for yesterday’s match.

As it happens, the first player who we found out had tested positive, actually played the full 90 minutes against West Brom, indeed many Newcastle supporters made him man of the match.

Newcastle United down to one fit and available centre-back in Ciaran Clark, so Isaac Hayden filling in alongside him.

After Saturday’s victory, Newcastle United official Twitter quoting Isaac Hayden:

“I was in bed for ten days and couldn’t do anything.

“I had it [Covid-19] quite bad so to have two or three days training and play a game in the Premier League wasn’t easy but the lads stuck to it and came through with the three points.”

Then on Sunday afternoon, Miles Starforth of the Shields Gazette has reported via his Twitter account a second player who tested positive:

“Federico Fernandez has revealed that he’s back with the team after recovering from Covid-19.”

Steve Bruce had said on Saturday night that he was expecting to have further players available for the Leeds match, as their self-isolation period would then be at an end.

Ferderico Fernandez apparently one of those and presumption of course is that now he can train and prepare now for Wednesday night and be available if called upon.

Meanwhile, Swiss broadcaster RSI say that Blick have reported that Fabian Schar told them he had tested positive and had quite serious symptoms, sounding a bit similar to Isaac Hayden, having to not do anything and rest. No mention though of when he will be back in training.

It was actually Fabian Schar who told Blick early in November that Newcastle United had experienced somebody testing positive for the first time. Whilst away on international duty Schar interviewed and stating that an NUFC physio had tested positive.

Here’s hoping that Newcastle United have now got to the bottom of the problem and no more players or staff test positive, whilst those still affected make a speedy recovery.

