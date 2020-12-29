News

Now sixth Newcastle United star confirms he tested positive for the virus

On Saturday, Fabian Schar was a surprise inclusion in the Newcastle United team to play Manchester City.

Last playing as a substitute at Crystal Palace 29 days earlier, the Swiss international hadn’t featured in a first team squad in any game since that win at Selhurst Park on Friday 27 November.

A difficult match to come back for but Fabian Schar did ok alongside Fernandez and Clark, playing the full 90 minutes against Man City.

Interviewed ahead of another tough test against Liverpool, Fabian Schar has become the sixth Newcastle United player to confirm he tested positive for the virus.

Fabian Schar speaking to the official club site:

“I was happy to be back [playing against Man City], I didn’t think after my illness, the covid, that I would be back on the pitch after just one or two training sessions.

“But nice that the gaffer gave me the confidence [by picking me for the team v Man City], so good to be back and now hopefully we can get more points and better results.”

Interviewer:

“You say there that you had coronavirus, you are obviously willing for it to be out in the public domain, what was it like from your experience?”

Fabian Schar:

“To be honest, for 10 days I was feeling quite bad.

“At least 10 days in bed doing nothing. Feeling very weak and needing time to get over it.

“Then I didn’t expect to be on the pitch like I was on Boxing Day but I felt quite good to play and try to help the team.

“I had one training session with the team and the gaffer asked how did I feel? I just wanted to play again as soon as possible. During the game I felt quite good physically.”

Interesting stuff from Fabian Schar, although no doubt some fans reading that will wonder about the wisdom of throwing a player straight back into first team action after only one or two training sessions with the squad.

Fabian Schar the sixth Newcastle player to have gone public regarding having tested positive for the virus.

The other five being Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles.

Interestingly, it was Fabian Schar who first revealed there had been a positive virus case at Newcastle United.

This was some three weeks before the widespread problem at the club, whilst on international duty the centre-back spoke to Swiss media (see below) and let slip that one of the NUFC physios had contracted the virus.

However, the club never ever commented on Schar’s revelation.

Fabian Schar interviewed on 9 November 2020 in Switzerland by Blick:

Fabian Schar, are you rested?

“Yes, why do you ask?”

Because you actually play through from now until next summer.

“There is a lot that is required of the players.

“It was clear that it was going to be tough and we are used to playing a lot.

“Apparently there are more important things than player health.”

You mean, for example, the friendly on Wednesday in Belgium.

“I understand the associations, they want and have to catch up on what they have missed.

“But one more trip, three more games in 10 days…I don’t know.”

Are the players involved enough?

“Unfortunately, not at all.

“Our opinion is never asked much but actually we are the ones on the pitch.”

How does the Corona situation feel in Newcastle?

“Not so great.

“Since Thursday there has been lockdown for a month again.

“Everything is closed, the restaurants, cafes, shops, gyms, hairdressers. Only the grocery stores are open.”

As a Premier League professional, can you go shopping?

“I also have to be able to take care of myself…With a mask and a distance it works.”

The Premier League has zero problems with postponements and almost no cases. Why?

“We have the positivity rate under control, yes. One of our physio is ill but not a single player. I haven’t heard much from other teams either.

“It’s amazing when you hear how many players fall ill in Switzerland.”

Do you have an explanation?

“No, I don’t have the insight but I’m very happy that it’s not the case with us.”

How often are you tested?

“At least weekly, mostly on Monday.

“And in the training ground, as everywhere, there are strict regulations.”

