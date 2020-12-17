News

No Newcastle United fans allowed into St James Park until 2021 – Official announcement

An official announcement on Thursday has confirmed that no Newcastle United fans will be allowed into St James Park until 2021..

Speaking in the House of Commons, Matt Hancock gave up the findings of the government review on the tiers for cities and regions around the country.

Most stayed the same.

These included the whole of the north east, including Newcastle Upon Tyne, so still no Newcastle United fans able to attend matches.

Large parts of the south followed London into tier three with today’s announcement, much of the home counties moved down from tier two due to worsening local figures.

My guess was that the Government would pick one token city / region to move out of tier three, to try and make it look like they have given it serious consideration and that there had been a chance of a number of places being moved up.

Sure enough, Bristol and North Somerset the only one moving from three to two, whilst Herefordshire was the token one moving from two to one.

So, the likes of Bristol City and Bristol Rovers will now be able to go to matches, up to 2,000 at each.

The tier changes announced today will take effect from Saturday 19 December 2020.

With the tiers looked at every two weeks, it means it will be definitely now into 2021 before any Newcastle United fans will eventually return to watch the team, even in limited numbers.

Unless the figures seriously improve then it is very unlikely to happen any time soon.

Plus, with the Government allowing this five day Christmas free for all (that is no doubt how many people will view it), very difficult to see the figures do anything but get worse in the weeks to come, certainly until we get over the effects of allowing / encouraging people to meet up for the festivities.

Whilst other clubs had all laid plans just in case their city / region was moved into tier two, Newcastle United had announced absolutely nothing.

Weeks in advance of the possible return of fans, clubs such as Manchester City and West Brom had asked fans to register if they would like to be considered for tickets, if there was a change to tier two.

Exactly what Mike Ashley and Newcastle United would have done of Matt Hancock had picked Newcastle Upon Tyne out of the hat, will remain a mystery.

As the saying goes, fail to plan is plan to fail.

Something which as Newcastle United fans we are very used to under Mike Ashley.

