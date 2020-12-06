News

Nightmare for West Brom on Sunday ahead of facing Newcastle United

West Brom went into Sunday with hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Instead, they managed to drop a place in the Premier League table after this afternoon’s match at the Hawthorns.

Having beaten Sheffield United 1-0 last weekend to record their very first Premier League win of the season, West Brom knew that a victory over Crystal Palace today would take them to nine points and fourth bottom ahead of Fulham.

However, instead they remain on six points and actually drop to second bottom below Burnley on goal difference.

An own goal on eight minutes had given Palace the lead but West Brom played well and levelled it on 30 minutes with a Conor Gallagher equaliser.

However, only four minutes later everything fell apart for the Baggies.

Talented attacking midfielder and last season’s supporters player of the year, Brazilian Costa Pereira was sent off for a daft lashing out at Patrick van Aanholt.

West Brom held on until half-time but once they went behind on 55 minutes they collapsed, four goals in 27 minutes giving the visitors a 5-1 away win, Zaha scoring twice and Benteke doing the same, the first time the latter had scored more than one goal in a Premier League match in over three and a half years.

Unless successful with an appeal, it means West Brom will be without Costa Pereira at St James Park next weekend.

Maybe even more importantly, the Baggies will travel to Tyneside second bottom of the league, rather than outside the relegation zone after morale boosting two wins in a row.

Newcastle United had moved up a place to 12th on goal difference when Leeds lost 3-1 at Chelsea yesterday but now move back to 13th as Crystal Palace climb to 11th. If Arsenal get a point or better at Tottenham later this afternoon, Steve Bruce’s side would then drop to 14th.

Next Saturday, virus situation permitting…will see the first of a trio of games for Newcastle against the promoted clubs, West Brom and Fulham at home, with Leeds away in the middle.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 12 December

Newcastle v West Brom (3pm) – Sky Sports

Wednesday 16 December

Leeds v Newcastle (6pm) – Amazon Prime

Sat 19 December

Newcastle v Fulham (8pm) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 22 December

Brentford v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 30 December

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) – Amazon Prime

