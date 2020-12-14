Player Ratings

Newcastle v West Brom player ratings results from NUFC fans – Clear MOTM and 3 back-ups

The results of the Newcastle v West Brom player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Four of the starting eleven picked out for their performances but only one of them was ever going to be man of the match.

Isaac Hayden (8.0) top rated after a very good display as a makeshift centre-back, plus having been laid low by the virus for 10 days, Hayden only back in training in the days leading up to the match.

Centre-back partner Ciaran Clark (7.4) was next highest, as between them, they got on the end of pretty much everything going into the Newcastle penalty area. Steve Bruce’s defensive tactics inviting the opposition to have more control of the game.

Miguel Almiron (7.2) was the one who sent Newcastle on their way with that cool finish less than 20 seconds into the game, whilst Callum Wilson (7.1) played an instrumental part in that opening goal and never stopped working for the team.

At the other extreme, Jamal Lewis (3.7) was really poor on the day and badly at fault for failing to go with his man when Furlong volleyed home the equaliser.

Emil Krafth (4.4) on the other side of the defence was little better, skinned for the goal as he allowed the cross to go in, plus at the other end his crossing was so poor.

Three other Newcastle players picked out as having below average games with Joelinton (5.4) getting an assist for the opening goal but contributing little else. Shooting straight at the keeper when he should have scored, when an opportunity did present itself.

Midfield pairing Sean Longstaff (5.5) and Jonjo Shelvey (5.8) were second best to a poor West Brom and failed to get control of the middle of the pitch.

Two ok performances completed the starting eleven, as Karl Darlow (6.8) did everything asked of him and couldn’t do anything about the goal, whilst Matt Ritchie (6.5) had a steady game and Newcastle actually looked better when he dropped to left-back when Lewis was subbed.

Special mention for the supersubs.

A brilliant header by Dwight Gayle (7.4) from a cracking Jacob Murphy cross winning the game with only eight minutes to go.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 10pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Brom 1 – Saturday 12 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 1, Gayle 82

West Brom:

Furlong 50

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 54% (57%) Newcastle 46% (43%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (9) Newcastle 12 (6)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (1) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were West Brom 3 (2) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Darren England

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth (Murphy 80), Hayden, Clark, Lewis (Gayle 69), Shelvey, S Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Yedlin 86), Joelinton, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Langley, M Longstaff, Carroll, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

